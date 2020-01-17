Former Warrensburg official sentenced to prison in sexual abuse case

QUEENSBURY — The former Warrensburg town official and part-time police officer who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two boys was sentenced Friday to 2 years in prison, offering no apology despite hearing emotional victim impact statements from two of his victims.

Dean G. Ackley, 60, had no reaction as one of the teens told him how devastating the sexual abuse had been. He called Ackley "a very sick human being," and said that the aftermath of the abuse had been "horrendous." He said he has been devastated emotionally.

But he said he knew coming forward was the right thing to do, as it stopped molestation of another boy.

"I knew that not reporting him meant that he would have done it again," he told Warren County Judge John Hall.

"I'm glad that other kids came forward to tell police what happened to them," one of the other boys wrote. "It made me feel better knowing that there were other kids helping also. I'm glad that we were able to take someone dangerous off the street and make the community safer."

Ackley pleaded guilty in October to felony third-degree criminal sexual act and misdemeanor sexual abuse in connection with two of five boys he was accused of molesting and/or illegally providing alcohol and marijuana.