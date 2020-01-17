Former Warrensburg official sentenced to prison in sexual abuse case

QUEENSBURY — The former Warrensburg town official and part-time police officer who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two boys was sentenced Friday to 2 years in prison, offering no apology despite hearing emotional victim impact statements from two of his victims.
Dean G. Ackley, 60, had no reaction as one of the teens told him how devastating the sexual abuse had been. He called Ackley "a very sick human being," and said that the aftermath of the abuse had been "horrendous." He said he has been devastated emotionally.
But he said he knew coming forward was the right thing to do, as it stopped molestation of another boy.
"I knew that not reporting him meant that he would have done it again," he told Warren County Judge John Hall.
"I'm glad that other kids came forward to tell police what happened to them," one of the other boys wrote. "It made me feel better knowing that there were other kids helping also. I'm glad that we were able to take someone dangerous off the street and make the community safer."
Ackley pleaded guilty in October to felony third-degree criminal sexual act and misdemeanor sexual abuse in connection with two of five boys he was accused of molesting and/or illegally providing alcohol and marijuana.
He was allowed to enter a so-called Alford plea, in which he didn’t have to admit any wrongdoing but acknowledged that there was evidence that could lead to his conviction.
The plea deal did not sit well with police who investigated the case, who questioned after the plea whether a lengthier sentence was warranted.
Both boys also told Hall they wanted longer sentences as well, though the sentence was part of a plea deal, so the judge did not deviate from it despite those requests.
"I wish he would have received more time in prison but I'm glad that's where he's going and I hope he suffers in some way," one of the boys wrote.
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith said the case was a difficult one, as Ackley did not make any admissions during the police investigation.
He said he was concerned that Ackley seemed to blame one of the boys when he was interviewed for a pre-sentence report.
"He takes no responsibility," Smith said.
He pointed out Ackley will serve 8 years on parole after his release, which will amount to a decade of prison and supervision afterward.
Ackley's lawyer, Julie Garcia, had no comment on her client's behalf during the proceeding.
Ackley was accused of illegal contact with five boys ages 14 to 16. Three alleged he sexually abused them, and two claimed he provided them with alcohol and/or marijuana.
He was indicted on 21 charges, including four felonies, among them a count of first-degree criminal sexual act that alleged he forcibly sexually assaulted a teenage boy. That charge alone could have brought a 25-year sentence.
Ackley was on the Warrensburg Town Board for 16 years, serving as deputy town supervisor for several years in the early 2000s, before he lost a re-election bid in 2011.
He also served as a part-time ceremonial Warren County sheriff’s officer on the agency’s mounted patrol for several years in the 1990s, appearing at parades and special events, though he was not a sworn police officer.
He also worked for Warren County in a number of departments in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Sheriff’s Office in the early 1990s as a “special” officer in the department’s mounted unit for parades and other occasions. He also worked for a number of other Warren County departments before leaving the county's employ in the early 2000s.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com