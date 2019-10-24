QUEENSBURY — The former Warrensburg Town Board member who sexually abused multiple underage boys pleaded guilty Thursday to two charges, agreeing to a plea deal that did not sit well with some police officers involved with the case.
Dean G. Ackley, 60, will serve up to 2 years in state prison, and spend 8 years on parole after his release, under the terms of a plea deal to which he agreed Thursday in Warren County Court. He pleaded guilty to criminal sexual act, a felony, and misdemeanor sexual abuse in connection with two of the five boys he was accused of molesting and/or providing alcohol and marijuana.
Warren County Judge John Hall allowed him to enter a so-called "Alford Plea," in which he didn't have to admit any wrongdoing but acknowledged that there was evidence that could lead to his conviction.
Warren County Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith said his office wanted a plea allocution from Ackley, during which he would have to admit his illegal acts, but Hall agreed to allow the Alford Plea.
Smith outlined the victim statements, phone text messages and other proof that he had sexual contact with
Ackley had faces 21 charges, including four felonies, among them a count of first-degree criminal sexual act that alleged he forcibly sexually assaulted a teenage boy. That charge alone could have brought a 25-year sentence.
His lawyer, Julie Garcia, said her client opted to take the deal to avoid the potential of a harsher sentence.
"Given all that (evidence), he decided to take the offer of two years instead of exposing himself to a longer sentence," she said.
Some of the police officers involved with the case questioned why Ackley was allowed to not only plead to lesser charges with a sentence well below the maximum, and not have to admit any specific wrongdoing.
You have free articles remaining.
"An argument can be made our victims deserve better than that," Warren County sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said. "Hopefully these convictions and the sentence can give our victims some closure."
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said he could not comment on the case before sentencing.
Ackley is being held in Warren County Jail pending sentencing Jan. 8. He was free on bail until last month, when he was charged with 10 misdemeanor criminal contempt counts for alleged order of protection violations that occurred when he went to Warrensburg High School, where some of the victims attend school.
Those charges will also be dropped as part of the plea deal.
He was initially arrested for one boy’s accusations in May, and at least three others later came forward claiming he provided them alcohol and/or sexually abused them.
Ackley was on the Warrensburg Town Board for 16 years, serving as deputy town supervisor for several years in the early 2000s, before he lost a re-election bid in 2011. He also served as a part-time ceremonial Warren County sheriff's officer on the agency's mounted patrol for several years in the 1990, appearing at parades and special events, though he was not a sworn police officer.
He also worked for Warren County in a number of departments in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Sheriff’s Office in the early 1990s as a “special” officer in the department’s mounted unit for parades and other occasions.
He also worked in the county Parks and Recreation and Buildings and Grounds departments, before he left the county’s employ. He operates Direct Deposit Bottle Redemption Center on Main Street in Warrensburg.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.