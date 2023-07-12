Former Warren County Sheriff Larry Cleveland has died from an illness.

Cleveland, 70, served as sheriff from 1999 through 2007.

Cleveland worked for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for 25 years, rising through the ranks from patrol officer to major and undersheriff. He replaced former Sheriff Fred Lamy when Lamy was appointed in 1999 to the state Commission of Correction. Cleveland won election later that year and served two terms.

During his tenure, Cleveland spearheaded the capital project to build a new Warren County Jail and law enforcement center, which opened in 2004 to relieve overcrowding at the former jail. The project cost $27 million and was completed on time and $1 million under budget, according to a news release.

County officials offered their condolences.

"Larry Cleveland did a very good job as sheriff for the people of Warren County. The construction of the new jail was a big project, and Larry was the person who oversaw it," said Warrensburg Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release "He was dedicated to his career in law enforcement, and we are all saddened to learn of his passing. He will be missed, and we offer our condolences to his loved ones."

Cleveland began his career in 1976 as a part-time officer with the Lake George Police Department. He moved to the Queensbury Police Department and then to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office when the town dissolved the department.

Cleveland made an unsuccessful comeback bid for sheriff in 2015, losing to York, who won a third four-year term.

After his law enforcement career ended, he worked in the funeral service business and taught college courses in criminal justice and mortuary sciences.

Cleveland has a master’s degree from SUNY Plattsburgh in administration and leadership.

There was no immediate word on funeral services.