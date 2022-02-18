Former Warren County Sheriff Bud York appointed interim police chief in Plattsburgh

While the city of Plattsburgh searches for a permanent chief of police, former Warren County Sheriff Bud York will be taking the reins of the department.

York, who is also a 30-year veteran of the New York State Police, was appointed as the provisional chief of police for the city of Plattsburgh on Thursday night.

The Plattsburgh Common Council voted 4-1 to approve Mayor Chris Rosenquest’s appointment of York, according to an article in the Press-Republican.

York noted that this will not be a permanent appointment.

“It’s just provisional interim,” he said. “I’m not planning on staying there forever. I’m just there to help them through the transition period.”

The process was fairly quick, according to York. He said that he was approached earlier in the week, and the vote to appoint him occurred on Thursday evening.

“I’ve been retired two years as sheriff. This opportunity to come up and help them, I’m good with it. I think I can help them. I certainly don’t plan on being a permanent chief up there, that’s not what I’m looking for,” York said. “But I’m looking to help and get them organized until their new chief comes in.”

The city has been without a permanent police chief since December 2020, when then-Chief Levi Ritter was placed on administrative leave.

The mayor’s office noted that the appointment is temporary until the certified eligible list of candidates is released. At that point, a permanent police chief will be selected.

According to the state's civil service law, a provisional appointment can stay on board for two months after an eligible list is released. A provisional appointment can last as long as nine months, unless there is an active certified eligible list as a result of a civil service test.

“As much as this is a temporary appointment, Bud is the right person for the job in the short time we need him,” Rosenquest said.

York, a resident of Warrensburg, doesn’t know exactly how long he will be in charge of the department. He said he could be up there for three to four months, or more.

According to a news release, the city called for a police chief test in December in anticipation of hiring a new chief prior to the test being administered. That test is scheduled for March 19. The results of that test can take up to two months to be posted, according to the Clinton County Civil Service Office.

“A major consideration for this provisional appointment is the length of time we’ve been without a chief and the fact that we’re waiting for a list. Mr. York will serve the city until we receive that list and proceed to select a permanent chief,” Rosenquest said in a news release.

Jay Mullen is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls, Warren County and crime and courts. You can reach him at (518) 742-3224 or jmullen@poststar.com.

