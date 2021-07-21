Former U.S. speedskater turned advocate seeks Democratic nod to unseat Stefanik

“I was taught that everyone’s opinion can be voiced and should be heard. When you do a job, you do it right. We need someone in Washington with North Country values instead of someone who is focused on her own gain at the expense of our communities,” she said.

Farrell joins a growing field of Democratic candidates seeking to unseat Stefanik, now in her fourth term, in next year's midterm elections.

Matt Putorti, a Whitehall lawyer, announced his candidacy last month. Ezra Watson, of Wilton, has also announced plans to enter the race.

In a statement, Putorti said he was looking forward to running on the issues and earning the Democratic nomination.

“I am excited for a campaign on the issues that matter to the people of upstate New York," he said. “Growing up in the North Country taught me about service, community, empathy and patriotism. Those are the values I have lived and demonstrated my entire life — and the values I know a majority of the people in this area hold as well."

But the Stefanik campaign blasted Farrell's campaign announcement in a statement of its own, calling her a far-left Democrat whose values do not represent the North Country.