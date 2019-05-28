WARRENSBURG — The former Town Board member who was arrested earlier this month for allegedly sexually abusing a young boy has been indicted on 21 charges for alleged abuse and/or improper contact with three other teens.
Dean G. Ackley, 59, faces four felonies and 17 misdemeanors for alleged sexual contact with three boys and incidents where he allegedly provided alcohol to another teen, according to an indictment filed in Warren County Court.
Among the felonies are two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, each of which are punishable by up to 25 years in state prison, and a third-degree criminal sexual act count.
He also faces a felony sexual abuse charge and seven misdemeanor sexual abuse charges that allege he had sexual contact with boys under the age of 17. The state’s age of consent is 17.
The indictment stemmed from a Warren County Sheriff’s office investigation that began when a teen complained that Ackley sexually assaulted him at his home in Warrensburg on May 13 and last summer, when he was 14 and 15. Ackley was arrested the next day, and police said other boys came forward with claims of sexual contact in the days that followed.
The charges allege that he sexually abused the boys earlier this year and in the summer of 2018, and that he provided alcohol to teens dating back to the summer of 2017. He faces five charges of unlawfully dealing with a child or attempted unlawfully dealing with a child and five charges of endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors.
Police said he allowed teenage boys to hang out at his home with him for a number of years.
Warren County sheriff’s Lt. Steve Stockdale said the investigation was continuing, and police were still interested in talking to others who had concerns about Ackley’s activity.
“These charges are based on what we know so far,” Stockdale said.
Ackley operates Direct Deposit Bottle Redemption Center in Warrensburg, a business he started more than 12 years ago while he was on the Warrensburg Town Board.
He was on the Town Board for 16 years, serving as deputy town supervisor for several years in the early 2000s, before he lost a re-election bid in 2011.
He also formerly worked for Warren County in a number of departments in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Parks & Recreation and Buildings and Grounds departments, before he left the county’s employ.
He has not responded to a request for comment, and his lawyer, Julie Garcia, said Tuesday she had no comment on the case.
Ackley is free on bail, pending arraignment on the indictment Friday in Warren County Court.
Anyone with information in the case is being asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 518-743-2500.
