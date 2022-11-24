Former tourism director blames Warren County flaws for resignation

Alfred Snow, hired by Warren County as the director of tourism in August, submitted a letter of resignation, effective immediately on Nov. 14, due to "being regularly lied to," among other complaints about his colleagues and county spending.

His departure was announced only two months after he took the position.

"I would like to thank Supervisor Merlino and acting County Administrator Leggett for this opportunity. Warren County has great potential of being a successful tourism destination, but it will take a cooperative effort focused on proven destination marketing and advertising programs that deliver a positive return on investment and measurable conversion to visitation to the area," Snow's letter to Jackie Figueroa, the county's director of human resources, began.

He wrote that he was told at the time he was hired that his tourism experience would help Warren County tourism head in a new direction.

"Unfortunately, up until this time my expertise and recommendations have been ignored, my ROI analysis on the funding of high-dollar marketing program has been disregarded, and I feel that I have been lied to since my first conversations with Warren County officials since May," the letter states.

Snow said his advice and suggestions were repeatedly ignored and disregarded by his colleagues.

"I accepted this position based on the fact I was trusting the good faith discussions with representatives of Warren County, about being able to make immediate funding, department structure and marketing plan changes, based on my tourism industry experience. It was discussed that these changes would be implemented for the 2023 budget year, and not for 'possible consideration' a year or two down the road. I was not here to sit on my hands for a year or two, I was trying to move Warren County tourism forward in 2023, not in 2024 or 2025," Snow wrote.

He cited funding requests for two contracts aimed at boosting tourism in the county that he opposed, but were ultimately funded anyway.

"Based on my tourism industry experience I have been asked to review a number of potential and existing marketing programs and to provide my professional recommendations. Despite my direct objections to a number of these programs, all recommendations have been ignored, and funding has been approved, without regard to the fact that the programs do not provide sufficient return on investment to justify the approved funding. To this resignation letter I have attached my full recommendations for LakeGeorgeTV, the WC 33- 22 Request for Proposal, and for the funding of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce/CVB," the letter reads.

Snow listed multiple reasons for his objection to the above proposals.

He found the lack of a competitive bidding process, before electing to fund Hood Communications for video broadcasting of Warren County businesses and attractions, most troubling. Additionally, he stated it wasn't proper practice to provide county funding to an individual to operate a private business.

"I also have a major concern about the utilization of Warren County funds to be used by a citizen to start a private business. While Hood Communications is an existing TV broadcast station, this funding is going directly for a private business to start a completely new business entity LakeGeorgeTV and I question the use of county tax funds for this purpose. By agreeing to this proposal Warren County is directly funding Hood Communication’s building of a multi-platform video entertainment service and funding the creation of a connected TV broadcast platform. I question the fiscal responsibility and ethics of using municipal funds to directly fund a private business," Snow stated in his objections to the Hood Communications deal.

Snow went on to list eight reasons not to go forward with the contract, concluding with his suggestions instead, stating that Warren County was not in need of TV services.

He also raised concerns regarding the amount of funding provided to the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce and Convention & Visitors Bureau. Snow said that the county was paying the chamber for services the organization did not provide.

"Warren County contracts with the Lake George Chamber-CVB each year only to recruit meetings/conferences, destination weddings and sports event to Warren County. All other visitation and overnight stays would be categorized as “leisure travel” and Warren County does not contract with the Lake George Chamber of Commerce-CVB to advertise or market leisure travel," his list of objections regarding chamber funding states.

Snow repeatedly listed his biggest complaint during his time with Warren County was the disregard for his opinions and recommendations.

"I was told on several occasions that I was brought here for my tourism industry experience, and that I would directly determine how the Tourism Department fulfills its mission to bring visitors to Warren County, but that experience is being disregarded and ignored on almost a daily basis. Throughout my career, I have handled my fiscal responsibilities to my organization, and as a public servant to the businesses and citizens, with integrity and held myself to high ethical standards. I did not take this opportunity to disregard Warren County policies, ignore required occupancy tax funding requirements or rubber stamp occupancy tax funding programs that have questionable merit and don’t provide a positive return on investment," his letter concluded.

The county has not begun interviewing new candidates for the position yet.