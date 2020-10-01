 Skip to main content
Former supervisor appointed to Fort Edward Town Board
Former supervisor appointed to Fort Edward Town Board

FORT EDWARD — Former Fort Edward Supervisor Terry Middleton is back on the Town Board.

Middleton was recently appointed to fill a vacancy left by Jennifer Holden, who left the board because her family moved out of town.

The board voted at its September meeting to appoint Middleton as her replacement.

Holden will still be on the ballet in November, even though she can’t hold the office, said current Supervisor Lester Losaw. 

Middleton lost his re-election bid for the supervisor seat to Losaw in 2019. Middleton, a Democrat, was a member of the Town Board of 12 years. He was ousted in the last election by Losaw, a Republican.

Middleton was supervisor when W.L. Plastics Corp., one of the largest manufacturers of polyethylene pipe in North America, agreed to purchase the former General Electric Co. dewatering facility site.

The plastics company pulled out of the deal in July, citing financial struggles related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Middleton said Thursday that he has always been interested and involved in Fort Edward and its future.

“I would love to see business come in to Fort Edward,” Middleton said. “I think if everything went right, the plastics company should have been here.”

Terry Middleton

Middleton

 Courtesy photo

Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

