QUEENSBURY — The former proprietors of a Glens Falls restaurant that closed nearly two years ago have been sued by Warren County Local Development Corp. for default on a business loan.
The LDC, a publicly funded economic development organization, filed suit in state Supreme Court in Warren County against Superior Cantina LLC, a Glens Falls real estate company and four people who put up collateral for a $75,000 business loan in 2014.
Superior Cantina was a Tex-Mex restaurant that operated at 27 Bay St. in Glens Falls, at the corner of Bay and Maple streets, between January 2015 and November 2017.
The lawsuit was filed Aug. 29 by the Warren County Attorney's Office, and named as defendants are Genovese Realty LLC of Glens Falls, W. Gary Patton Jr. and Lisa Patton of Glens Falls and Christopher Caplis Jr. and Ashley Caplis of Colorado.
The litigation alleges that the group stopped making payments on the loan in late 2017 and did not respond to collection efforts, owing $47,381 as of the time of the filing.
Court records show that the collateral used for the loan was a $25,000 stock account put up by W. Gary Patton and Christopher Caplis, and assignment of a $75,000 life insurance policy for the four individual defendants. The lawsuit seeks those assets and liens on any equipment that may be sold.
Phone messages left for Genovese Realty and Christopher Caplis were not returned Tuesday. No one answered a phone number listed for the Pattons, and there was no voicemail to leave a message.
No court date has been set in the case.
The LDC operates a loan fund that has provided more than $1.3 million in funding for 20 local businesses since 2004, its website shows.
