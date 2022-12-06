Former state police superintendent joins Warren County Public Defender's Office

Kevin Bruen, the former New York State Police superintendent, was welcomed back into a position in Warren County as a public defender on Thursday.

Last week, Warren County Public Defender Greg Canale announced Bruen's new appointment.

"To fulfill our mandate to provide the best possible legal services to our indigent citizens, I must recruit lawyers who have years of knowledge and experienced in the many different facets of the criminal justice system. As the former superintendent of the New York State Police, former deputy superintendent of correction and community supervision, and a former prosecutor in the Brooklyn and Warren County District Attorney’s Office, Mr. Bruen will bring a plethora of knowledge and experience to his primary task of training and mentoring our young lawyers. We are very excited to have him join our team,” Canale said in a statement.

Bruen also expressed his feelings about returning to work in the county in the announcement.

"I’m happy to be home, and to be able to complete my public service career by helping Public Defender Canale and his staff. I look forward to working with the attorneys in the Public Defender’s Office,” Bruen said.

The Glens Falls resident resigned from the state police in October and accepted a position as an assistant public defender for Warren County.

Before taking his job with the state police, Bruen served as a Warren County assistant district attorney for six years, from the 1990s into the early 2000s.

Bruen is a longtime attorney and has also served as counsel to the state Department of Corrections.

He served as the superintendent of police for a little over a year, first accepting the appointment in June 2021. His resignation from the position was announced shortly after Gov. Kathy Hochul began investigating allegations that Bruen protected a former human resources official from internal complaints due to their close working relationship.

In other county news, the Warren County Personnel Committee voted on Thursday to appoint three members and two alternates to the Warren County Ethics Board. All of the seats were previously vacant. The three members are George Armstrong, John Bishop Jr. and James Mcanany Jr., with Peter Aust and Sean Dion as alternates.