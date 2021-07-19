Former state Ag Commissioner McGuire, 98, offers rare look at his farm collection

“I’ve never been back here,” Marsha Maynard said, as she and Dale walked through a room with old cars, antique sleighs, seed bags and ball caps. “I’m loving it. I’m glad someone’s keeping this. This is amazing.”

No farm museum would be complete without tractors, and McGuire has half a dozen or so: Farmall, International Harvester, Oliver, Ward, Allis-Chalmers.

Dale Brownell of North Hoosick was taking a look at them. Brownell said he bought a baler from McGuire upward of 20 years ago, and he has seen the museum before.

“I like looking at old stuff,” he said. “I have nine tractors myself.”

Some of the objects have personal ties to McGuire. His grandfather’s 1854 rifle, bought in the 1880s, hangs in the “Scotch Hill Post Office,” near a wall of antique post office boxes. The 1931 Essex Coach, a touring car, was the first car McGuire remembers his father buying, he said, and the 1938 Chevrolet coupe was the car he and his bride took on their honeymoon.

A loft displays charcoal drawings done by his aunt, Jennie Mae McGuire Bennett. Bennett attended art school in New York City before World War I. The drawings, dated between 1912 and 1918, include portraits, groups of people, children and still lifes.