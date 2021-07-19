Former state Ag Commissioner McGuire, 98, offers rare look at his farm collection

JACKSON — A rare open house at Dick McGuire’s Museums at Penope Farm drew hundreds of visitors to his hilltop farm on a drizzly Sunday afternoon. More than 150 people had signed in by 2 p.m., halfway through visiting hours.
“We’re completely out of programs,” said Debi Craig, who coordinated the event for the Washington County Historical Society. “We only printed 60. We had good press.”
The crowd included children with their parents and grandparents, Craig said.
“Kids are coming out of the buildings, saying, ‘That was cool!’” she said.
McGuire’s eclectic collection takes up a dozen rooms across a half-dozen buildings, including the barn where Penope Farm’s dairy cows lived.
Similar to the Farm Museum at the Washington County Fair, which McGuire’s father helped found, displays range from vintage vehicles to a jar full of buttons, an ornate upright piano to hand saws, sheet music to milking machines, horseshoes to decorative plates.
The rooms are loosely arranged by theme, but surprises lurk everywhere: a basket of glass insulators, a case of pocket knives, an 1854 cast-iron parlor stove, an enormous white pine board from a tree that started growing in the 1600s.
Marsha Maynard and her husband, Dale, were visiting from their home on Colfax Mountain, a few miles away.
“I’ve never been back here,” Marsha Maynard said, as she and Dale walked through a room with old cars, antique sleighs, seed bags and ball caps. “I’m loving it. I’m glad someone’s keeping this. This is amazing.”
No farm museum would be complete without tractors, and McGuire has half a dozen or so: Farmall, International Harvester, Oliver, Ward, Allis-Chalmers.
Dale Brownell of North Hoosick was taking a look at them. Brownell said he bought a baler from McGuire upward of 20 years ago, and he has seen the museum before.
“I like looking at old stuff,” he said. “I have nine tractors myself.”
Some of the objects have personal ties to McGuire. His grandfather’s 1854 rifle, bought in the 1880s, hangs in the “Scotch Hill Post Office,” near a wall of antique post office boxes. The 1931 Essex Coach, a touring car, was the first car McGuire remembers his father buying, he said, and the 1938 Chevrolet coupe was the car he and his bride took on their honeymoon.
A loft displays charcoal drawings done by his aunt, Jennie Mae McGuire Bennett. Bennett attended art school in New York City before World War I. The drawings, dated between 1912 and 1918, include portraits, groups of people, children and still lifes.
McGuire said he began collecting in the 1980s when he added three small farms to the original family farm. Each farm had barns full of old tools, which became the start of the museums.
“I recognized the tremendous changes when electricity and tractors arrived in the 1940s,” McGuire said. “I saved things used on farms during the horse age.”
At first he focused on agricultural implements, then added objects that were used around the house.
“I learned early on that tools showed more about how people lived than what you read in books,” McGuire said. “I kept expanding.”
“I’m 98. I’ve lived through a tremendous age,” McGuire said Sunday. “The early 1900s ought to go down as the biggest change in how people lived in history. Farming changed very little between the Civil War and the 1920s. There were just minor improvements. Electricity and tractors changed everything on farms. The 1920s to 1940s were big changes.”
McGuire said he has no plans for what happens to the museum after he dies.
“It can’t be moved easily,” he said. “Someone else will have to decide what to do with it.”
McGuire sold off most of the farm after he retired, but still has the original 70 acres.
“Someone could keep it as a museum,” he said. “It would just be under new management.”