Former Saratoga County administrator sues county, Kusnierz

Saying he was a scapegoat, the Saratoga County administrator who was replaced at the beginning of the year is now suing the county and numerous town supervisors.
Spencer Hellwig filed a point-by-point lawsuit arguing that he did nothing wrong when more than 500 county employees received time-and-a-half incentive pay in the first month of the pandemic.
It’s the first time Hellwig has publicly offered his side since he was summarily replaced on Jan. 6.
He was not present at the meeting at which the supervisors voted to replace him. The meeting was held by phone, and it was not clear why he did not call in, but supporters said he was home sick with COVID at the time.
Hellwig said in his lawsuit that he was being used as the “fall guy” and a “scapegoat” due to public disapproval of the time-and-a-half incentive program.
The program was envisioned as a way to encourage essential workers, such as jail officers, to come to work despite potential exposure to COVID. Supervisors approved it on March 17, 2020, saying they were willing to try it on a week-by-week basis. They set up a committee, led by Hellwig.
But the program was mired in problems. Many people received the pay increase despite having jobs for which their salary is set by local or state law and could not be simply increased by a non-voting committee decision.
Then the county reduced those people’s pay in the next pay period to recoup the money, sometimes without warning. County executives gave the Board of Supervisors conflicting information about when the program stopped and who was paid.
Supervisors said they had been left with a mess. When they met at their next full meeting after the committee began handing out the incentive, they described receiving upward of 50 emails on the issue, some from employees who felt they were supposed to get the incentive but did not, or were unhappy that they received it and then had it deducted. A few managers even complained that they’d received it at all, saying they were afraid the public would find out and criticize them.
It was at that point, Hellwig said in the lawsuit, that some supervisors blamed him.
They “have been disseminating false information about (Hellwig) and the handling of the COVID-19 overtime payments,” the lawsuit said. “It became clear from respondents’ conduct that they were using (Hellwig) as the ‘fall guy’ when the county’s decision to approve the overtime pay met with public disapproval.”
The program was not for traditional overtime pay, but for time-and-a-half during regular work hours for those who worked in person.
Hellwig’s lawsuit specifically blamed Moreau Supervisor Todd Kusnierz, who is now the board chairman, for proposing Hellwig be “terminated” at the Aug. 18 Board of Supervisors meeting.
The motion was “unprecedented and procedurally improper,” the lawsuit said, and was “designed simply and solely to humiliate and publicly vilify (Hellwig).”
The lawsuit noted that the meeting went on for three hours, which it called a “public debacle” in which “certain supervisors repeatedly defamed” Hellwig.
In the meeting, Kusnierz proposed ending Hellwig’s at-will appointment. He noted that was not a termination, and cited a report of the incentive pay program without offering any specifics.
“Words matter,” he said repeatedly, and said his only reason for the motion was “to make a change.”
Other supervisors supported Hellwig or proposed a committee to discuss the issue at length. After some debate, they agreed to have a committee consider disciplinary action and give the board recommendations.
Reached Monday, Kusnierz continued to not comment on Hellwig, saying only that he could not comment on ongoing litigation but was “comfortable” with any statements he made in the past.
“I stand by my comments,” he said.
Hellwig’s lawsuit also cited a December 2020 executive session, which was held by phone because of the pandemic. But the public line wasn’t turned off for the first six minutes, according to the lawsuit, so the public knew that Hellwig was the employee being considered for discipline.
That hurt Hellwig’s reputation and caused “significant emotional distress,” the lawsuit said.
In March 2020, Hellwig and Human Resources Director Marcy McNamara repeatedly said anyone in county government who had to work in person would receive the incentive through April 2. More than 500 people received the incentive in the first two weeks. In the next two weeks, about 340 people received the pay increase. On March 31, the county published a letter and county officials notified union leaders that the incentive was over, except for about 40 people working in the COVID command unit.
But Hellwig and McNamara then told the county Board of Supervisors that they had only paid the incentive to all employees for one week. After that, they said, only the COVID command unit was to be paid.
It took an investigation from law firm E. Stewart Jones Hacker Murphy to determine that many more had been paid without proper legislation from the county Board of Supervisors and without any written minutes to track the decisions of the committee that had been authorized to handle the issue.
The committee, according to the law firm’s report, was not legally allowed to change the pay of county officers and employees. And when it turned out that the committee had paid people who were ineligible, largely people in management, the pay was deducted incorrectly, too, according to the law firm.
The situation left the county vulnerable to lawsuits from employees who wanted their pay corrected, the report warned.
