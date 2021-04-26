Former Saratoga County administrator sues county, Kusnierz

Then the county reduced those people’s pay in the next pay period to recoup the money, sometimes without warning. County executives gave the Board of Supervisors conflicting information about when the program stopped and who was paid.

Supervisors said they had been left with a mess. When they met at their next full meeting after the committee began handing out the incentive, they described receiving upward of 50 emails on the issue, some from employees who felt they were supposed to get the incentive but did not, or were unhappy that they received it and then had it deducted. A few managers even complained that they’d received it at all, saying they were afraid the public would find out and criticize them.

It was at that point, Hellwig said in the lawsuit, that some supervisors blamed him.

They “have been disseminating false information about (Hellwig) and the handling of the COVID-19 overtime payments,” the lawsuit said. “It became clear from respondents’ conduct that they were using (Hellwig) as the ‘fall guy’ when the county’s decision to approve the overtime pay met with public disapproval.”

The program was not for traditional overtime pay, but for time-and-a-half during regular work hours for those who worked in person.