Former restaurant near outlets demolished in Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — A Route 9 building that once housed a restaurant and flea market was demolished late last month after town building inspectors noticed it was starting to collapse.
A demolition crew knocked down the old, green building on Dec. 19-20. It housed a variety of businesses over the years, including a restaurant specializing in Indian cuisine in the 1990s and then a flea market for a short period of time.
The site is vacant, and the town has not received any applications to build there. A demolition permit was issued Dec. 5.
David Hatin, the town's director of building and codes, said the building was taken down after it was noticed that a rear corner had started to collapse.
The property at 1477 Route 9 is owned by M.T. Associates of Rutland, Vermont, which is a subsidiary of Midway Oil, a Vermont-based fuel and convenience store company. The company bought the property for $1,075,000 in 2006.
Warren County considered buying it in 2012-13 to use as a tourism center, and the asking price at that point was $700,000 or so, officials said.
A sign on the property lists a phone number to call for information about the property, but a message left there Monday was not returned.
The demolition comes as a long-shuttered restaurant next to the site has apparently sold as well.
The former Frank's Pizza, which was operated most recently as Frankie's Pizza, was vacant for about two years. A "for sale" sign on the property was recently changed to "sold."
