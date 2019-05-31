QUEENSBURY — The former Warrensburg deputy town supervisor who has been charged with molesting three boys was jailed Friday after a judge raised bail in his case because of new charges in the case.
Dean G. Ackley was sent to jail after a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf to a 21-count indictment that accuses him of improper contact with four boys, including sexual abuse of three.
Ackley, 59, expected to post bail later Friday, and will have to surrender his passport to the Warren County Court clerk's office before he is released. His lawyer, Julie Garcia, was arranging to do that.
Ackley had been free on $10,000 bail bond after he was arrested May 14 by Warren County sheriff's investigators, the day after he allegedly forcibly sexually assaulted a teenage boy at his home on Alden Avenue on Warrensburg.
The police investigation continued after the arrest, with police hearing from at least three more teens, two of whom alleged sexual abuse and a third claiming that Ackley repeatedly provided him alcohol, court records show.
A Warren County grand jury heard the evidence, which led to a 21-count indictment that includes four felonies and 17 misdemeanors being filed Tuesday. The felonies include two counts of first-degree criminal sexual contact, which are each punishable by up to 25 years in state prison.
Hall increased bail in light of the new charges and after hearing about new evidence from the Warren County District Attorney's Office.
Assistant District Attorney Ben Smith said the case against Ackley has gotten stronger since his arrest.
"There are three additional victims who have come forward, some of whom cross-corroborate the first victim," he said.
Garcia had asked that bail remain as it was set in Warrensburg Town Court on May 14.
"My client is a lifelong resident of the Warrensburg area, a well-known member of the community," she said. "Judge, my client is not a flight risk."
Ackley owns a bottle redemption center in Warrensburg, a business he opened at the tail end of his stint as a public official.
He was on the Town Board for 16 years, serving as deputy town supervisor for several years in the early 2000s, before he lost a re-election bid in 2011.
He formerly worked for Warren County in a number of departments in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Sheriff's Office in the early 1990s as a "special" officer in the department's mounted unit for parades and other occasions.
He also worked in the county Parks and Recreation and Buildings and Grounds departments, before he left the county’s employ.
Hall adjourned the case without a new court date as Garcia files pretrial motions. She has said she had no comment on the case.
She did say that her client was not interested in having a "pre-plea" investigation by the county Probation Department, which is typically done when a defendant is willing to entertain a possible plea deal.
