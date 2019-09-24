WARRENSBURG — The former police officer and Warrensburg Town Board member who faces a 21-count indictment for alleged sexual abuse of three boys was jailed Monday for violating orders of protection issued in the case, police said.
Dean G. Ackley, 60, was charged with 10 misdemeanor counts of criminal contempt after the Warren County Sheriff's Office learned he had gone to Warrensburg High School on several occasions, despite a prohibition against doing so, authorities said.
Orders of protection issued in the sex cases bar him from the alleged victims homes, workplaces and schools.
Sheriff's Lt. Steve Stockdale said Ackley went to the high school this month to visit boys who he had not been accused of abusing, and did not have contact with his alleged victims. But going to the school for any reason was a violation of the orders of protection, he said.
"He is still engaged socially with some boys at the school," Stockdale said.
Ackley knew he was not allowed on school grounds, Stockdale added.
Ackley has pleaded not guilty to four felonies and 17 misdemeanors for alleged sex acts with underage boys as young as 14, including two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act for accusations of forcible sexual assault of one teen. He was initially arrested for one boy's accusations in May, and three others came forward claiming he provided them alcohol and/or sexually abused them.
Ackley, a part-time Warren County sheriff's patrol officer, was on the Warrensburg Town Board for 16 years, serving as deputy town supervisor for several years in the early 2000s, before he lost a re-election bid in 2011.
He formerly worked for Warren County in a number of departments in the 1990s and 2000s, including the Sheriff’s Office in the early 1990s as a “special” officer in the department’s mounted unit for parades and other occasions.
He also worked in the county Parks and Recreation and Buildings and Grounds departments, before he left the county’s employ. He operates Direct Deposit Bottle Redemption Center on Main Street in Warrensburg.
His lawyer, Julie Garcia, could not be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.
Ackley was sent to Warren County Jail without bail Monday afternoon, after Warren County Judge John Hall revoked bail he had posted in late May.
His case in Warren County Court has been adjourned without date.
