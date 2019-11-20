ALBANY — A former senior investigator for the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor this week for falsifying records related to investigations as well as his timecard, crimes that led to the halting of 53 prison crime investigations in the region.
Todd C. Johnson, 55, of South Glens Falls, was arrested in July after an investigation by his employer found he was storing evidence at his home that was part of prison criminal investigations, and falsely billing the state for overtime.
Johnson was found to have claimed he transported evidence to a state storage facility in Albany when he, in fact, kept it at his home for periods of time. He was also found to have put in for overtime pay for transportation of the drugs and weapons from prisons where they were seized.
The evidence included witness statements, marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids, Suboxone (prescription drug) strips, drug paraphernalia and packaging and small weapons.
The state Inspector General's Office said he illegally did so to "cut corners."
The Inspector General's Office said the failure to adhere to the evidence "chain of custody" led to "multiple criminal cases" being dropped.
Johnson was initially charged with felony counts of second-degree forgery and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misdemeanor charges of official misconduct and petit larceny. But in court this week, he was allowed to resolve the case with a guilty plea to a single misdemeanor, with a sentence of a conditional discharge.
That sentence requires him to stay out of trouble for a year, or risk re-sentencing.
The Albany County District Attorney's Office, which prosecuted the case, did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the plea deal.
Johnson was represented by William Dreyer, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Johnson was caught in January when he directed a subordinate at Washington Correctional Facility in Fort Ann to falsify documents related to storage of seized prescription drugs that he illegally kept at his home over the previous weekend.
The investigation determined that Johnson, on two trips in 2018, claimed he transferred a total of 98 evidence bags — containing witness statements, marijuana, synthetic cannabinoids, Suboxone strips, drug paraphernalia and small weapons — directly from OSI’s Clinton field office to Albany. However, evidence suggests that Johnson kept the bags in his possession overnight and falsified the chain of custody to cover it up.
Investigators found that 53 criminal narcotics investigations of inmates and correctional facility visitors in Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence and Washington counties were affected by Johnson’s actions, of which nine weren't pursued as criminal cases due to the mishandling of evidence. Twelve others were filed before the evidence issues were discovered.
It was unclear how many of the impacted cases were in Washington County, where Johnson handled evidence at Washington and Great Meadow correctional facilities in Fort Ann. Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan could not be reached Wednesday afternoon.
The were no indications that evidence bags were tampered with. Following the discovery of Johnson’s wrongdoing, OSI performed an audit of all evidence held in regional offices statewide and found no indication of additional breaks in the written chains of custody.
The Inspector General’s Office investigation was detailed in a report that showed DOCCS and OSI lacked sufficient controls that could have prevented or detected Johnson’s improper actions.
The Inspector General's Office recommended DOCCS revise and implement new policies and procedures for evidence handling to comport with the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Service’s evidence handling guidelines. Additional recommendations included:
- Providing additional evidence handling training for OSI investigators.
- Ensuring proper enforcement of DOCCS’ policy of contemporaneous recording of evidence transactions in logs at field offices as well as on evidence bags.
- Purchasing and implementing a digital evidence scanning and tracking system statewide.
DOCCS has agreed to implement the changes, according to the Inspector General's Office.
Johnson retired earlier this year, after the investigation began.
