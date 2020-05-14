Former Post-Star reporter, Bill Toscano, remembered and mourned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Friends, family and co-workers of Bill Toscano remembered him Thursday as a man who liked people and let them know it and helped people because he enjoyed it.

He made his living as a high school teacher and reporter — sometimes both at once — and worked for years at The Post-Star until being being forced to leave two years ago by persistent and serious health problems.

He died Wednesday after catching COVID-19.

A student who went to Ledyard High School in Ledyard, Connecticut, where Toscano taught history in the 1990s, recalled how Toscano agreed to serve as the adviser for the school's new gay-straight alliance, after other teachers had refused.

"I remember asking a couple of teachers and no one would do it. He agreed to jump on board," said Brian Shaw, who founded the school's first gay-straight alliance in 1997.

At that time, gay students faced "a lot of negativity," he said, and outside support was hard to come by.

"The fact he was willing to step up and say, 'I'm willing to put my name on this project,' that meant a lot. It's the reason it got done," Shaw said.

Bob Condon, city editor at The Post-Star, also recalled Toscano's big heart.