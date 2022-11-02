Former Post-Star editors to offer panel discussion on future of newspapers

GLENS FALLS — Crandall Public Library will host a panel discussion about community newspapers and their future on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. Former Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley will be joined on the panel by two of the newspaper’s most esteemed former editors, Mark Mahoney and Will Doolittle.

The future of community newspapers continues to be a topic of discussion across the country, according to a library news release announcing the event. Studies have shown that in communities that have lost their newspaper or where resources have eroded, fewer people vote, taxes rise and there is less engagement in community events.

Tingley, who was editor of The Post-Star in Glens Falls for 21 years, addresses the newspaper challenges in his new book, “The Last American Newspaper.”

Of the book, the release states that Tingley "pulls back the curtain behind the journalism and tells the stories of the men and women who did the work and made a difference in the community. More importantly, the stories show how newspapers make their communities better."

“'The Last American Newspaper' is a clarion call for citizens who are rightly concerned about who is going to do the kind of journalism needed in a democracy,” former Post-Star Publisher David Stoeffler states. “Tingley’s account is a microcosm of the triumphs and challenges experienced by community newspapers in hometowns across the USA. Tingley’s writing is as clear as his message.”

Tingley retired in 2020 after more than 40 years in the newspaper business.

His first book, “The Last American Editor,” was published in 2021 and is a collection of columns from his years at the newspaper.

Doolittle worked at The Post-Star in various editorial capacities for nearly 30 years and wrote an award-winning column before retiring in 2021. Mahoney was a veteran of 25 years at the newspaper and is currently the editorial page editor at The Gazette in Schenectady. He won the Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing while at The Post-Star in 2009.

The panel will be hosted by former WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 News Director Eric Hoppel. The panel recently appeared before a full house at the Saratoga Book Festival.