Former Post-Star editor to speak at two locations this week

Former Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley will speak twice this week about his new book, “The Last American Editor.”

Tingley will speaking at the Senior Center of Kingsbury and Fort Edward, 78 Oak St. in Hudson Falls, on Wednesday at 11 a.m.

He will also be appearing at the Stony Creek Free Library on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Tingley, who worked at The Post-Star for 32 years, retired in July 2020 after 21 years as editor and 11 years as sports editor.

He recently published the book “The Last American Editor,” which is a collection of 83 columns that were originally published in The Post-Star.

Tingley’s book was classified as a #1 “Best Seller” and a #1 “Hot New Release” on Amazon in August.

Tingley will talk about his time as editor of The Post-Star, the future of newspapers as well as the content of his new book.

The book is available around the region at the following locations: Chapman Museum in Glens Falls; Warren County Historical Society, Ace Hardware and The Silo in Queensbury; McKernon Gallery in Hudson Falls; Lake George Historical Society, the Lake George Steamboat Company gift store in Lake George; Maple Tree Books in Warrensburg; Trees Adirondack Gifts, The Sagamore, Bolton Landing; Battenkill Books in Cambridge; Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs; Book House at Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany; and Friar Tuck Newsroom at the Albany-Rensselaer train station in Troy.

