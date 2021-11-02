 Skip to main content
Former Post-Star editor to hold book-signing

Ken Tingley

Retired Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley, seen here in his home office, has published a book titled "The Last American Editor," containing 83 of his columns he wrote during his tenure at the newspaper.

 Gretta Hochsprung, Special to The Post-Star

Former Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley will hold a book-signing for his new book, “The Last American Editor,” on Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs.

Tingley’s book was classified as a #1 “Best Seller” and a #1 “Hot New Release” on Amazon last month.

The book is a collection of 83 columns from Tingley’s three decades of award-winning writing for The Post-Star as editor and sports editor.

Tingley will also be speaking at the Moreau Community Center this Thursday at 1 p.m., and at the Glens Falls Senior Center on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m.

The book is available at these locations: Chapman Museum in Glens Falls; Warren County Historical Society, Ace Hardware and The Silo in Queensbury; McKernon Gallery in Hudson Falls; Lake George Historical Society, the Lake George Steamboat Company gift store in Lake George; Maple Tree Books in Warrensburg; Trees Adirondack Gifts, The Sagamore, Bolton Landing; Battenkill Books in Cambridge; Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs; Book House at Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany; and the Friar Tuck Newsroom at the Albany-Rensselaer train station in Troy.

Orthodox patriarch blesses shrine by 9/11 memorial

