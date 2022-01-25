Former Post-Star editor speaking in Hudson Falls on Wednesday

"Each of Ken's columns pulls his reader into the story of someone living a life unnoticed, compassionately relating the outline of a life marked by terrible tragedy, a heroic act that only a few neighbors will ever know about, a journey of self-destruction that ends in redemption, or a political career ended by a single courageous vote,” said Diane Kennedy, president of the New York News Publishers Association. “During Ken's years as the editor of The Post-Star, he earned the trust of its readers, many of whom chose him to tell the stories of their lives honestly and with heart."