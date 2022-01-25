Former Post-Star editor speaking in Hudson Falls on Wednesday

HUDSON FALLS — Former Glens Falls Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley will be speaking Wednesday at the Hudson Falls Library at 7 p.m.
Tingley’s book, "The Last American Editor," was classified as a #1 “Best Seller” and a #1 “Hot New Release” on Amazon this past summer.
The book is a collection of 83 columns from Tingley’s three decades of award-winning writing for The Post-Star as editor and sports editor.
"Each of Ken's columns pulls his reader into the story of someone living a life unnoticed, compassionately relating the outline of a life marked by terrible tragedy, a heroic act that only a few neighbors will ever know about, a journey of self-destruction that ends in redemption, or a political career ended by a single courageous vote,” said Diane Kennedy, president of the New York News Publishers Association. “During Ken's years as the editor of The Post-Star, he earned the trust of its readers, many of whom chose him to tell the stories of their lives honestly and with heart."
Tingley will also be speaking at the Greenwich Public Library on March 10.