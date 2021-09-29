Former Post-Star Editor Ken Tingley will sign new book Saturday

QUEENSBURY — Former Post-Star editor Ken Tingley will hold a book-signing for his new book, “The Last American Editor,” on Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Book Warehouse at The Outlets at Lake George East plaza.

Tingley’s book was classified as a No. 1 “best-seller” and “hot new release” on Amazon last month.

The book is a collection of 83 columns from Tingley’s three decades of award-winning writing for The Post-Star as editor and sports editor.

“Ken Tingley not only writes from the heart, but he writes about the hearts of others,” wrote Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist Terry Pluto. “He tells great stories for those who live in his unique part of the world. Buy his book. Put it on the table next to your bed. When you’ve had a hard day, open it up: You can turn almost to any page and feel your heart restored.”

The book is available around the region at the following locations: Chapman Museum in Glens Falls; Warren County Historical Society, Ace Hardware and The Silo in Queensbury; McKernon Gallery in Hudson Falls; Lake George Historical Society and Lake George Steamboat Company gift store in Lake George; Maple Tree Books in Warrensburg.

Also: Trees Adirondack Gifts, The Sagamore, Bolton Landing; Battenkill Books in Cambridge; Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs; Book House at Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany; and Friar Tuck Newsroom at the Albany-Rensselaer Train Station in Troy.

