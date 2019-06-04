{{featured_button_text}}

A former police officer who sued Warren County, claiming he was illegally denied medication and his personal Bible and unlawfully strip-searched when locked up in Warren County Jail, lost his federal lawsuit last month after a trial in U.S. District Court.

Richard J. Sassi II was sent to Warren County Jail to serve a sentence for misdemeanor convictions related to an improper relationship he had with an informant while working as a detective for the Beacon Police Department in Dutchess County.

He was convicted of two misdemeanors for falsely reporting burglaries at the home of a female informant after a confrontation with her boyfriend. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail, and was boarded at Warren County's facility in January 2014.

Sassi sued in December 2016, seeking unspecified damages when claiming that prescribed allergy medicine and his personal Bible were illegally taken from him, and saying he was directed to purchase a Bible at the jail commissary instead.

Sassi alleged that he was strip-searched "for no known or articulable state interest."

A week-long trial was held in early May, with the federal jury finding no cause of action on May 10.

Warren County Sheriff Bud York said Sassi's lawyer offered to settle the claim for $25,000 just before trial, but York told the county's lawyers that he did not believe the case should be settled under the circumstances. He said the jail's administrator, Capt. Al Maday, assisted the county's lawyers, and the jury quickly ruled in the county's favor.

"Our people did nothing wrong. They did everything by the book," he said. "The jury deliberated less than an hour."

The county was represented by Johnson & Laws LLC of Clifton Park. Sassi was represented by Michael Sussman of Dutchess County, who could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

