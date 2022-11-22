Former NSA executive tapped as Warren County administrator

The Warren County Board of Supervisors has selected John Taflan, a former executive with the National Security Agency, as its next county administrator.

Taflan replaces Ryan Moore, who served in the position from 2018 until Aug. 1, when he left to become CEO of Behan Communications. Taflan’s family owns a home in Queensbury, and he plans to start the administrator post in December, according to a news release.

“The Warren County Board of Supervisors is gratified to find a candidate with John Taflan’s experience and accomplishments to work as Warren County administrator. We are confident his management skills and connections to Warren County will make him a great fit for county administrator, helping to lead our county government through whatever challenges arise going forward,” said Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors, in a news release.

Taflan served as director of human resources and as an intelligence officer overseas with the NSA. He later became the agency’s director of public works, where he oversaw the design and construction of NSA’s new campus at Fort Meade in Maryland and other campuses across the country. He completed his career serving on the NSA Board of Directors, where he was responsible for human resources, education and training, facilities, logistics, construction, occupational health, workplace safety, environmental services and the agency police force.

Taflan is a retired U.S. Army officer who received his commission from West Point. His wife, Heidi, is a retired naval officer. They met at the Naval War College in Newport, R.I. After they retired from military service, Taflan took a job at Ohio State University in human resources. He moved to NSA shortly after the events of Sept. 11. The couple has two grown daughters who live in Maryland.

The Taflan family has owned a property in the hamlet of Cleverdale on Lake George since 1937. The Taflans replaced the original seasonal camp, built by Heidi Taflan’s grandfather, with a year-round home in 2019.

“Our family loves Lake George and the Adirondacks, and Warren County has essentially been our home away from home for the past 25 years,” John Taflan said.

He added that he is humbled to have been selected as Warren County administrator from a very competitive group of candidates.

“This is a well-run county and I look forward to working with the Board of Supervisors and the county departments to continue to provide exceptional service to the residents of Warren County,” Taflan said.