Former Mullen Iron Works property online auction begins on Oct. 1

QUEENSBURY — Warren County is holding a special online auction for the former Mullen Iron Works property on Bay Road.

The bidding begins on Oct. 1 and ends Oct. 25. For more information on the process, visit www.275BayRoad.com.

The 1.09-acre parcel of commercially zoned real estate is located at 275 Bay Road, just north of the city line.

Warren County had the structure on the land razed this past spring after it had been vacant for decades.

The lot is next to the Warren County Bikeway and near BD's medical device plant.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation conducted an environmental assessment of the property and indicated that no further investigation and remediation was needed. The reports are available at the county, according to a news release.

People with questions can contact Warren County Real Property Tax Service Director Lexie Delurey at 518-761-6466.

Auctions International is running the auction. The minimum bid is $68,700. If the county rejects all bids, it will pay the auctioneer a flat $2,000 fee.

The county’s in-person property auction for other parcels is set for Oct. 16 at 9 a.m. at the Warren County Municipal Center. For more information, visit https://warrencountyny.gov/rp.

