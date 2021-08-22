Former Mullen Iron Works property in Queensbury headed to auction

QUEENSBURY — The former Mullen Iron Works property is headed to auction.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday voted to hire Auctions International Inc. to conduct the auction of the 1.09-acre parcel at 275 Bay Road.

The minimum bid would be $68,700. Auctions International would collect a 6% fee from the winning bidder. If the county rejects all bids, it will pay the auctioneer a flat $2,000 fee.

The property has been vacant for many years and the building on site was demolished earlier this year.

Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover said he is concerned about contamination that was found at the property. He worried that the county could open itself to some liability if and when the property is redeveloped.

He sought to table the matter for a month so the county attorney could research the issue further.

Lexi Delurey, director of Warren County Real Property Tax Services, said that the state Department of Environmental Conservation had investigated the site and only found small quantities of trimethylbenzene in the soil and the groundwater. She spoke with one of the officials who worked for DEC at the time in the regional office.