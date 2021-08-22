Former Mullen Iron Works property in Queensbury headed to auction

QUEENSBURY — The former Mullen Iron Works property is headed to auction.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors on Friday voted to hire Auctions International Inc. to conduct the auction of the 1.09-acre parcel at 275 Bay Road.
The minimum bid would be $68,700. Auctions International would collect a 6% fee from the winning bidder. If the county rejects all bids, it will pay the auctioneer a flat $2,000 fee.
The property has been vacant for many years and the building on site was demolished earlier this year.
Bolton Supervisor Ronald Conover said he is concerned about contamination that was found at the property. He worried that the county could open itself to some liability if and when the property is redeveloped.
He sought to table the matter for a month so the county attorney could research the issue further.
Lexi Delurey, director of Warren County Real Property Tax Services, said that the state Department of Environmental Conservation had investigated the site and only found small quantities of trimethylbenzene in the soil and the groundwater. She spoke with one of the officials who worked for DEC at the time in the regional office.
“He told me he would drink that water from the ground. He told me that he was not really concerned with these levels that were found,” he said.
DEC provided a letter summarizing these findings dated Dec. 3, 2018.
Conover said the DEC has said that once digging is done on at the property, more things could be found.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Mike Wild also wanted to wait before approving the matter.
“Let’s understand what those liabilities are before we move forward,” he said.
Conover also is concerned that the county is just “fishing for a bidder.”
Lake George Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said the county is not fishing. It is going to auction to get a better idea of what people think the property is worth.
“We have a piece of property that we’ve been unable to put a number on as to its value. We’ve talked to Realtors. We’ve talked to assessors. There’s nobody that can put a number down on paper that says 'your property is worth this,'” he said.
If there is no interest, Dickinson said then the county can negotiate with the town of Queensbury, which has expressed in using the site as a parking lot. It is adjacent to the Warren County Bikeway.
The county has given the town the blessing to pursue a study of the feasibility of using the parcel as a parking lot at no cost to the county.
Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Ben Driscoll said his constituents want him to support selling the land to Queensbury, but he agrees with Dickinson that the county should gauge the interest in the property.
Chairwoman Rachel Seeber closed off debate, which prompted on an appeal from Conover. The board voted narrowly to affirm Seeber’s decision and proceed to a vote.
Conover’s motion to table failed. The main motion passed with Conover, Wild, Thurman Supervisor Susan Shepler and Glens Falls 2nd Ward Supervisor Peter McDevitt voting in opposition.
Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.