Former Mayor Ed Bartholomew, 'Mr. Glens Falls,' remembered at community service

GLENS FALLS — Nearly two months following the death of Ed Bartholomew, dozens gathered inside Christ Church United Methodist on Wednesday to remember the life of the man who helped make Glens Falls into the city it is today.

Bartholomew was a fixture in the Glens Falls area, where he devoted decades of his life to transforming the city beginning in 1978 when he was first elected mayor of Glens Falls at the age of 28.

He would serve two terms in office before moving onto a career in the state Legislature. He later returned to the city as the director of economic development and was appointed president of the EDC Warren County organization soon after.

Bartholomew died in an Albany hospital on July 21. He was 70 years old.

He left behind not just a legacy of public service, but beloved family and friends, many who gathered in the pews of the church that played an instrumental role in his life.

Social distancing protocols were in place and mask wearing was mandatory for the invitation-only event, but that didn’t seem to bother anyone.

It was a mostly joyous occasion, with laughter filling the cathedral ceilings throughout the service. Still, some in attendance were spotted embracing and others were seen wiping tears.