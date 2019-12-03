{{featured_button_text}}

A former Warren County man died over the weekend after he collapsed while on a scuba diving trip in Florida.

James E. Ligon, 43, of Kennesaw, Georgia, died Saturday afternoon after he collapsed on a charter boat off the coast of Juno Beach, north of West Palm Beach, in Palm Beach County.

Police said in a press release that he hit his head when he collapsed on the boat, and the cause of death remained under investigation as of Tuesday by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

His father, former Thurman Town Board member Jim Ligon, said Tuesday that what caused his son's death remained a mystery as of Tuesday.

"He came back up the ladder from the water, stood up on the boat and fell," he said. "The boat captain started CPR immediately."

He was taken ashore by the Fish and Wildlife Commission and then transferred to a hospital in West Palm Beach where he was pronounced dead.

Jim Ligon said he spoke with the boat captain afterward, who told him his son did not seem to be in distress when he got out of the water. He was an experienced diver.

He said his son graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1994 and spent six years in the U.S. Marine Corps after graduation. He was promoted to corporal and served in Guantanomo Bay during the 1990s.

Ligon said his son was the father of two daughters and had worked in management with Rollins Pest Control in the Atlanta area of Georgia for about 10 years.

"He traveled all over. He was one of their go-to guys," he said.

Funeral services were to be held in Georgia.

Don Lehman

