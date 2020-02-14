Former local Congressman Gibson named Siena president

Chris Gibson, the former local congressman, was named president of Siena College on Friday.

Gibson, a Siena alumnus and retired U.S. Army colonel, served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican from New York's 19th District, before choosing not to run again in 2016.

He was chosen to replace Brother Edward Coughlin, who died unexpectedly of a medical issue last July at age 71.

Gibson's five-year term will begin in July.

"I am deeply grateful to the board for the high privilege of serving as Siena’s next president, and I am sincerely humbled to have been appointed as the college’s first permanent lay leader,” Gibson said in a statement on Siena's website. “Siena played an instrumental role in shaping my values and ideals, and I am forever indebted to the faculty and staff, including the many friars who have been so influential in my life.”

Gibson, 55, is a 1986 graduate of the college in Loudonville, and has been serving as a visiting professor of American foreign policy at Williams College in Williamstown, Massachusetts.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I congratulate Dr. Gibson on his appointment as Siena’s 12th president,” said John Murray Jr., chairman of Siena’s Board of Trustees. “The entire campus community looks forward to working with him to build on the college’s current successes and move strategically into the future. His dedication to liberal arts education and Siena’s Franciscan values, coupled with his leadership experience as an elected member of Congress, military officer, and respected scholar will be tremendous assets as a higher education executive."

