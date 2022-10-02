Former LGA intern named association's managing program director

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Association has appointed Lake George native and former LGA intern Monika LaPlante to the newly created position of managing program director.

LaPlante will oversee and coordinate the day-to-day development, implementation and management of the LGA’s science-to-solutions programs, according to an LGA news release.

She will report to LGA President Eric Siy and work closely with the organization’s science, technical and education teams.

“With master’s degrees in biology and computer science, experience as an environmental project manager, and a lifelong love of Lake George, she is ideally positioned to serve in this key leadership role as we build a new generation of science- and technology-guided programs to tackle compounding threats and deliver lasting water quality protection," Siy said in a statement.

As a senior at Lake George High School in 2008, LaPlante was awarded an LGA scholarship, and she told her family and friends she would have a career with the LGA one day, according to the release.

"Her interest in protecting her hometown lake grew even stronger during college, as she spent three summers with the LGA’s Lake Stewardship Program, inspecting boats for invasive species, and two summers as a research assistant with Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute’s Darrin Fresh Water Institute in Bolton Landing."

LaPlante called the job "truly a dream come true.”

Of priority for LaPlante is the growth of the LGA’s new Lake Protector Program, which uses an array of data to educate, equip and empower property owners across the Lake George watershed to take direct actions to reduce the impacts of stormwater, wastewater and other water-quality threats, according to the release.

The Lake Protector Program is integral to new programming to curb the formation of harmful algal blooms and to stem the spread of the hemlock woolly adelgid invasive insect, LGA officials said.

LaPlante will also coordinate the LGA’s collaboration with RPI and IBM Research on The Jefferson Project environmental research program, which gathers and analyzes physical, chemical and biological data from across the watershed to identify and monitor water quality threats.

In working with The Jefferson Project, LaPlante will be reunited with her former RPI research adviser, Kevin Rose, an associate professor in freshwater ecology who serves as acting director of the project.

LaPlante joins the LGA after five years as data manager at Archbold Biological Station, a not-for-profit research station in Florida’s Everglades dedicated to long-term ecological research. In that role, she oversaw all of the data gathered by the station, including water quality and weather data from sensors around central Florida.

LaPlante holds a bachelor's degree in environmental science from Northeastern University, a master’s in computer science from Pace University and a master’s in biology from RPI. She is an avid scuba diver and volunteers with the Saratoga County Animal Shelter, for which she has fostered more than 80 animals.