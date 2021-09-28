Former Lake George Emergency Squad treasurer files $2 million lawsuit

LAKE GEORGE — The former treasurer of the Lake George Emergency Squad accused of stealing funds from the organization has filed a $2 million lawsuit seeking damages relating to the case, which was dismissed earlier this year following years of legal wrangling.

In a Sept. 20 lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court in Warren County, Edward “Grant” Gentner accuses Vicki Waters, who succeeded him as treasurer of the organization in 2012, of providing false testimony to a grand jury that directly led to a 29-count indictment against him on charges of grand larceny, petit larceny and falsifying business records.

Waters is also listed as a defendant in the case.

“The charges against plaintiff (Gentner) were formed and brought against plaintiff only after Waters knowingly made false statements to the New York State Police and Warren County grand jury about plaintiff’s role in Lake George EMS’s finances and the theft of money,” the lawsuit reads.

Gentner contends the false testimony against him stemmed from his opposition of transitioning the Lake George EMS from a volunteer organization to a paid staff entity, according to the lawsuit.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Post-Star calls seeking comment from the Lake George EMS went unanswered.