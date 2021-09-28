Former Lake George Emergency Squad treasurer files $2 million lawsuit

LAKE GEORGE — The former treasurer of the Lake George Emergency Squad accused of stealing funds from the organization has filed a $2 million lawsuit seeking damages relating to the case, which was dismissed earlier this year following years of legal wrangling.
In a Sept. 20 lawsuit filed in state Supreme Court in Warren County, Edward “Grant” Gentner accuses Vicki Waters, who succeeded him as treasurer of the organization in 2012, of providing false testimony to a grand jury that directly led to a 29-count indictment against him on charges of grand larceny, petit larceny and falsifying business records.
Waters is also listed as a defendant in the case.
“The charges against plaintiff (Gentner) were formed and brought against plaintiff only after Waters knowingly made false statements to the New York State Police and Warren County grand jury about plaintiff’s role in Lake George EMS’s finances and the theft of money,” the lawsuit reads.
Gentner contends the false testimony against him stemmed from his opposition of transitioning the Lake George EMS from a volunteer organization to a paid staff entity, according to the lawsuit.
Post-Star calls seeking comment from the Lake George EMS went unanswered.
Gentner was indicted on 29 counts accusing him of stealing more than $18,000 from the organization in 2012 and 2013. However, 25 counts were dismissed after the statue of limitations had expired.
In 2018, a mistrial was declared on the four remaining cases after Gentner’s defense attorney became ill during the proceeding.
A year later, a former Warren County judge dismissed one of the four remaining charges — falsifying business records — against Gentner, citing insufficient evidence.
Earlier this year, a state appeals court ruled that Warren County did not have jurisdiction to prosecute the remaining charges since the alleged thefts took place in Saratoga County. The charges were subsequently dismissed.
Gentner alleges defendants acted with “malice,” adding the false testimony that led to his indictment caused him to spend $130,000 in legal fees and “experience significant emotional distress,” according to the lawsuit.
In addition to $2 million in damages, Gentner is seeking legal fees associated with the lawsuit and any other relief deemed appropriate by the court. He is also seeking a jury trial with respect to both liability and damages.
