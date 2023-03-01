HUDSON FALLS — Now in its 10th year, To The Himalayas With Love Inc. is still celebrating the life and passion of Nancy Corliss in her efforts to help the displaced children of Tibet.

“She was a retired (Hudson Falls) schoolteacher and started to travel,” said Kendra Schieber of the TTHWL board of directors. “She ended up in the northern part of India at the schools up there ... and just really fell in love with the area and with the fact that these kids had basically walked, many of them with shoes that were barely decent, across the Tibetan Mountains.”

Since the Chinese invasion of Tibet in the 1950s, thousands of Tibetan refugees have continued to pour into Northern India in an effort to escape oppression and maintain their culture. The Tibetan Children’s Village in Dharamsala is one encampment, which was started as a nursery by the Dalai Lama and his sister in 1959. There, Corliss found a thriving hub of the Tibetan culture. It was that enduring commitment to learning and legacy that Corliss could connect to as a teacher, but there was another, more personal connection to her own past as well.

“She would tell the story of trying to walk home in the cold. Her father was an alcoholic and she was out walking, and her feet were very, very cold and she stopped at this woman’s house and the woman gave her a pair of shoes,” Schieber said. “That’s the connection that she had with these children.”

Going beyond a mere sense of wanting to help, Corliss used her own childhood story of struggle to fuel a real drive to make change in the world of the Tibetan people she encountered.

“I came from a background of real badness. I used that and it became the fodder for joy,” Corliss said in an interview with The Post-Star in 2016.

Corliss made it her mission to collect money, books, and whatever else she could — including shoes — to help the Tibetan people.

“So much of her money was going out, she decided to start a foundation (in 2013), that’s what To The Himalaya’s With Love Inc. is,” Schieber said.

Unfortunately, Corliss died in 2020, but the work she started 20 years ago continues. Wednesday, March 1, marked what would have been Corliss’s 77th birthday, so to commemorate the occasion, the foundation decided to use the date as a special presentation time, when funds and other materials collected throughout the year will be sent to the TCV in Corliss’s memory in addition to funds sent in the fall.

“Nancy was always very happy about the fact that we never asked for donations, that all donations are tax-deductible as a 501 (c) 3 not-for-profit organization, and that none of our donated funds are ever used for administration, travel or other personal gain in any way," Schieber wrote in a letter to the friends of To The Himalayas With Love Inc. "The Board of Directors gladly honors that tradition and her legacy whenever funds are transferred to our partners in Dharamsala from the account we hold at Glens Falls National Bank. Thank you, all, for your continuing support and interest in our mission and in the legacy of Nancy Corliss. Happy Birthday, dear Nancy.”

For more information about To The Himalayas With Love, Inc., visit www.himalayaswithlove.org.

