Former Grist Mill site being cleaned up

WARRENSBURG — Demolition work has begun at the site of the former Grist Mill Restaurant, destroyed by a fire in November 2020.

The town’s building code requires owners of burned properties to clean them up, said Town Supervisor Kevin Geraghty. When a year had gone by with no action at the site and continuing complaints from residents, the town took the building’s owner, Ash Anand, to state Supreme Court of Warren County.

“The court has come up with a schedule for cleanup,” Geraghty said. “The contractor is removing the roof. It’s a slow process. The site is on the river and they can’t get anything into the river.”

Geraghty said he didn’t know what Anand plans for the site. Anand could not be reached for comment.

According to a previous Post-Star story, the Grist Mill was constructed as a grist mill in 1824, using the river current to drive its operations. The mill shut down in the 1960s and was converted to a restaurant in 1976.

Anand and his wife Jaime bought the restaurant in August 2015 and operated it until the Nov. 29, 2020 fire. Fire investigators said the blaze probably started in a refrigeration unit. Anand said at the time that he planned to rebuild.

Less than two months later, the Anands bought the former Merrill McGee Restaurant and Inn and reopened it as The Bond, 1786. The couple bought the inn in part to keep the Grist Mill’s staff employed while the Grist Mill was rebuilt.

Doing business as the Lotus Group of Companies, the Anands own a number of ventures around Warrensburg, including Ocho Cinco Cantina, Ashes Pub, Lotus Property Maintenance, Lotus Auto Xperts, Small Tales Early Learning Center, Lotus Nutraceuticals, and Lotus Analytics, a business technology company.