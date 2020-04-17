Former Greenjackets coach dies from motorcycle crash injuries; More charges likely for suspect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

CORINTH — A motorcyclist who was seriously injured after being struck by the vehicle of a man fleeing the scene of a reported rape has died, according to reports.

Paul Hollenbeck was seriously injured in the April 7 crashed when 26-year-old Dylan Vella, of 377 Angel Road in Corinth, crashed his SUV into three motorcycles on Main Street. WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner, is reporting that friends of Hollenbeck are offering condolences on social media.

Hollenbeck attended Hudson Falls and Queensbury schools and Adirondack Community College. He also was a former defensive coordinator for the Glens Falls Greenjackets, a musician and had a passion for riding motorcycles.

Vella is accused of intentionally causing the crash, and sheriff’s investigators and the district attorney are considering murder charges against Vella, NewsChannel 13 reported.

Vella already has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree attempted assault for the crash.

At the time of the accident, Vella was allegedly fleeing the scene of an attempted rape and robbery at the Stewarts Pond Recreation Area parking lot at about 4:15 p.m.