Former Greenjackets coach dies from motorcycle crash injuries; More charges likely for suspect

CORINTH — A motorcyclist who was seriously injured after being struck by the vehicle of a man fleeing the scene of a reported rape has died, according to reports.
Paul Hollenbeck was seriously injured in the April 7 crashed when 26-year-old Dylan Vella, of 377 Angel Road in Corinth, crashed his SUV into three motorcycles on Main Street. WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner, is reporting that friends of Hollenbeck are offering condolences on social media.
Hollenbeck attended Hudson Falls and Queensbury schools and Adirondack Community College. He also was a former defensive coordinator for the Glens Falls Greenjackets, a musician and had a passion for riding motorcycles.
Vella is accused of intentionally causing the crash, and sheriff’s investigators and the district attorney are considering murder charges against Vella, NewsChannel 13 reported.
Vella already has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of first-degree attempted assault for the crash.
At the time of the accident, Vella was allegedly fleeing the scene of an attempted rape and robbery at the Stewarts Pond Recreation Area parking lot at about 4:15 p.m.
Vella is accused of attempting to rape one female and forcibly taking the cellphone of the victim’s friend when she attempted to photograph the suspect, according to police.
Vella has been charged with attempted first-degree rape and third-degree robbery in connection with those crimes.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
