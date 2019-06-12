GLENS FALLS — Former Glens Falls Police Chief Richard Carey, who retired in 2005 after 30 years with the department, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer.
Carey, 65, left the department after serving 11 years as chief to become deputy director of the New York State Association of Chiefs of Police.
He had worked his way up through the ranks of the Glens Falls Police Department, from patrol officer to captain before succeeding Carl Carlton as chief in October 2005.
Carey was credited with modernizing the police department's equipment, and with instituting community policing practices in the 1990s as city police dealt with a burgeoning drug problem.
"He was a very ciommunity-oriented person," said Warren County Sheriff Bud York, who worked with Carey when York was a state trooper and State Police investigator. "He was a very good chief, one of the best chiefs the Glens Falls Police Department has had."
Carey also served on York's election campaign when he first ran for office in 2007.
A number of officers in the Glens Falls Police Department remain from Carey's tenure, where he was well-liked by those who worked for him but known for a gruff and assertive management style.
"He worked himself up to the top and was a very dedicated to the city of Glens Falls," Glens Falls Police Detective Lt. Peter Casertino said. "He definitely ran a tight ship."
Carey was also actively involved in the Glens Falls Kiwanis Club.
No services had been announced as of Wednesday afternoon.
