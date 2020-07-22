Former Glens Falls Mayor Edward Bartholomew dies

GLENS FALLS — Edward Bartholomew, former Glens Falls mayor and economic development expert who led an initiative to bring $10 million in revitalization funds to downtown, has died.
Bartholomew served two terms as mayor, from 1978 to 1985. He also worked for the state Senate and currently was president of EDC Warren County.
Bartholomew left a huge impression on the community.
State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, said Bartholomew was a tireless worker.
“He put his heart and soul into every single project that he worked on,” she said.
His goal was always to improve the community, she said.
“I love the city of Glens Falls. I would say if there was anyone who loved it more than me, it was Ed Bartholomew,” she said.
Little said among Bartholomew’s accomplishments was developing the Civic Center and promoting it. Bartholomew was also critical to effort to win the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant.
“I think 'promoter' is probably a good name or adjective to use for him. He was always promoting the city of Glens Falls,” she said.
Mayor Dan Hall said in a statement that it is a terribly sad day for the city. Bartholomew’s death creates a huge void and he left impossible shoes to fill.
“I admired his passion and how he dedicated much of his life to the city he loved,” Hall said.
Hall said Bartholomew helped make Glens Falls into what it is today and cited accomplishments such as redoing East Field and bringing minor league baseball to the city; opening the Civic Center and bringing hockey here; and helping Glens Falls receive funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Hall said Bartholomew’s economic development accomplishments include establishing the Dix Avenue tech park; starting the Glens Falls Industrial Development Agency and the Greater Glens Falls Local Development Corp.; and helping establish the Greater Glens Falls Transit System.
“There is no one I know who worked harder than Ed. He could pick up the phone and talk to anyone. He was connected. His knowledge of Glens Falls history and politics, along with stories about his time working in the state Senate, made for very interesting car rides,” Hall said.
He sought out Bartholomew for advice, Hall said.
“Ed was one of my mentors who would always take my call and freely share his opinion and advice, which I regarded highly. Ed pushed me out of my comfort zone because he knew I would grow into my position as councilman and mayor. He will always be on my mind and in my heart,” Hall said.
Hall said Bartholomew loved his children and grandchildren and always asked him about his grandson, who has been going through some health issues.
