Former Glens Falls Mayor Edward Bartholomew dies

“I admired his passion and how he dedicated much of his life to the city he loved,” Hall said.

Hall said Bartholomew helped make Glens Falls into what it is today and cited accomplishments such as redoing East Field and bringing minor league baseball to the city; opening the Civic Center and bringing hockey here; and helping Glens Falls receive funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Hall said Bartholomew’s economic development accomplishments include establishing the Dix Avenue tech park; starting the Glens Falls Industrial Development Agency and the Greater Glens Falls Local Development Corp.; and helping establish the Greater Glens Falls Transit System.

“There is no one I know who worked harder than Ed. He could pick up the phone and talk to anyone. He was connected. His knowledge of Glens Falls history and politics, along with stories about his time working in the state Senate, made for very interesting car rides,” Hall said.

He sought out Bartholomew for advice, Hall said.