091019-nws-grettacolumn1.jpg

The former Glens Falls Home still stands tall on Warren Street in Glens Falls. The home has been added to the historical and architectural highlights tour of three Glens Falls churches and a tour will be held starting at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

 Gretta Hochsprung file photo, ghochsprung@poststar.com

GLENS FALLS — The former Glens Falls Home has been added to the historical and architectural highlights tour of three Glens Falls churches, starting at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.

The current owner of the house, Rocco Musumeci, will open the brick structure up for the tour, which celebrates the 120th anniversary of the Glens Falls Home at 178 Warren St.

Back in 1897-1898, a group of people from five different faith communities in Glens Falls acted upon the need they saw for housing for single, older women. To celebrate the 120th anniversary of the June 1899 opening of The Glens Falls Home, The Conkling Center will host a tour of three of Glens Falls’ prominent church buildings — First Presbyterian Church, Christ Church Methodist and First Baptist Church.   

The Glens Falls Home was closed in 1999 but the not-for-profit organization continued and was rebranded to the community as The Conkling Center in 2015.

Call The Conkling Center at 518-793-1494 to reserve a spot. There is a $10 fee.

