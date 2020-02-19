Former Glens Falls assessor wins lawsuit against city

Her 2016 guilty pleas were to misdemeanor reckless endangerment and two reduced, noncriminal charges of driving while ability impaired. They resulted in a 90-day driver’s license suspension that city officials said made her incapable of doing her job, and she was subsequently fired.

Her lawyer on the criminal charges, William Montgomery, said there was confusion over how long Stack was required to have an ignition interlock device, with competing directives from the court and from probation. The court had required it for a year, but Stack was not aware that the terms of probation required her to use one after that.

"It really was an innocent misunderstanding on her part," Montgomery said.

Under state law, inmates sentenced to terms in county jails are eligible for release after serving two-thirds of their sentence, which in Stack's case would amount to 7 days. She also had credit for three days served earlier in the case, so she is eligible for release on Friday.

The impaired driving arrests occurred after city leaders learned in 2012 that Stack had been hired despite the fact she had been convicted of felony burglary in Florida in 1998.

Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com

