Former Glens Falls assessor wins lawsuit against city

QUEENSBURY — The former Glens Falls city assessor who lost her job several years ago after a pair of impaired driving arrests has won her lawsuit against the city over her termination.
Lauren Stack will not get her job back, but state Supreme Court Justice Robert Muller scheduled a March 31 "damages" hearing to determine what compensation she should receive for a firing he deemed "arbitrary and capricious."
Muller found that the disciplinary process of having city Clerk Bob Curtis serve as a hearing officer deprived Stack of an "independent, unbiased adjudicator."
Her lawyer, Sarah Burger, said Stack is entitled to back pay and interest as well as compensation for other factors, such as pension contributions and paid time off. She said initial calculations are "in the six figures."
"We are in the process of gathering documentation and information to try to figure out what the numbers should be," she said.
Burger said she didn't see a basis for an appeal by the city, but whether Glens Falls leaders plan to appeal was unclear Wednesday. City Attorney Ron Newell said a decision on that would likely be made after the March 31 hearing.
Newell said he took issue with the decision, in particular the questioning of Curtis' ability to render an unbiased decision as a hearing officer.
"I feel very strongly that Bob Curtis is an amazing public servant and a credit to the city," he said.
The Supreme Court case had taken a number of legal twists and turns in recent years, including a dismissal that led to a successful appeal last year by Burger.
Muller's ruling came days before Stack had a setback in a related criminal case for the convictions that led to her termination.
She was sentenced to 10 days in Warren County Jail and had her probation revoked after she repeatedly violated its terms over the past 18 months. Stack reported to the jail Monday to begin serving the sentence.
The 50-year-old Lake George resident was sentenced to 3 years of probation in late 2016 after she pleaded guilty in connection with two drunken and impaired driving arrests in 2014-15 that occurred while she was employed as the city of Glens Falls' sole assessor. One was in Queensbury, the other in Lake George and both took place when she was off duty from her city position.
Court records show that she violated probation when she was found to possess alcohol in 2018, but was allowed to continue probation. But a subsequent finding that she drove a vehicle without an ignition interlock device led to a "declaration of delinquency" that resulted in a resentencing to jail and a termination of probation.
Her 2016 guilty pleas were to misdemeanor reckless endangerment and two reduced, noncriminal charges of driving while ability impaired. They resulted in a 90-day driver’s license suspension that city officials said made her incapable of doing her job, and she was subsequently fired.
Her lawyer on the criminal charges, William Montgomery, said there was confusion over how long Stack was required to have an ignition interlock device, with competing directives from the court and from probation. The court had required it for a year, but Stack was not aware that the terms of probation required her to use one after that.
"It really was an innocent misunderstanding on her part," Montgomery said.
Under state law, inmates sentenced to terms in county jails are eligible for release after serving two-thirds of their sentence, which in Stack's case would amount to 7 days. She also had credit for three days served earlier in the case, so she is eligible for release on Friday.
The impaired driving arrests occurred after city leaders learned in 2012 that Stack had been hired despite the fact she had been convicted of felony burglary in Florida in 1998.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com