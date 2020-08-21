Former Fort Edward supervisor remembered by county board

FORT EDWARD — As she was being laid to rest in Union Cemetery across the street on Friday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors remembered former Fort Edward Supervisor Merrilyn Pulver-Moulthrop as a “pit bull” who served her county well.
Pulver-Moulthrop, who lived many years on a dairy farm in the hamlet of Durkeetown in Fort Edward, died Aug. 13 in Colchester, Vermont, at the age of 74. She served on the Washington County Board of Supervisors for four terms as the Fort Edward supervisor until 2007, when she lost her re-election bid.
She fought the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to dredge PCB-laden sediment from the Hudson River in Fort Edward, often sparring with environmentalists and state officials as she tried to protect Fort Edward’s interests. At the time, she had opposed the plan to dump waste on agricultural land near her Durkeetown dairy farm.
Fort Edward Supervisor Lester Losaw, who called her his mentor and boss, thanked Pulver-Moulthrop for her hard work and dedication to the people of Fort Edward.
“She served eight years, full time,” Losaw said. “She was there every day. If she wasn’t there, she was at the town hall building.”
Pulver-Moulthrop was an outspoken opponent of the Hudson River dredging project for 30 years. And in 2015, she continued to lobby to close the dewatering facility in Fort Edward.
Losaw noted that some people who disagreed with her found her “caustic” and called her a “pit bull.”
“She worked diligently and she was sometimes by herself working to stop the dewatering facility fiasco that was going on in the EPA,” Losaw said. “Unfortunately, she did not win out in that battle, and her words at that time could probably ring true because it didn’t work, and it was a loss of time and money and effort and frustrations, and it’s contributed to the fiasco we’ve got now in the energy park over in Fort Edward.”
Losaw thanked Pulver-Moulthrop for her service and sent condolences to her family.
“She served our county well in many capacities,” said Washington County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sam Hall.
Gretta Hochsprung writes hometown news and covers Washington County. You can reach her at ghochsprung@poststar.com or 518-742-3206. Follow her on Twitter @GrettaHoch or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
