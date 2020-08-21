Former Fort Edward supervisor honored by county board

FORT EDWARD — As she was being laid to rest in Union Cemetery across the street on Friday, the Washington County Board of Supervisors remembered former Fort Edward Supervisor Merrilyn Pulver-Moulthrop as a “pit bull” who served her county well.

Pulver-Moulthrop, who lived many years on a dairy farm in the hamlet of Durkeetown in Fort Edward, died Aug. 13 in Colchester, Vermont, at the age of 74. She served on the Washington County Board of Supervisors for four terms as the Fort Edward supervisor until 2007, when she lost her re-election bid.

She fought the Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to dredge PCB-laden sediment from the Hudson River in Fort Edward, often sparring with environmentalists and state officials as she tried to protect Fort Edward's interests. At the time, she had opposed the plan to dump waste on agricultural land near her Durkeetown dairy farm.

Fort Edward Supervisor Lester Losaw, who called her his mentor and boss, thanked Pulver-Moulthrop for her hard work and dedication to the people of Fort Edward.

“She served eight years, full time," Losaw said. "She was there every day. If she wasn’t there, she was at the town hall building."