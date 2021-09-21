Former First National Bank building in downtown Glens Falls turned into co-working, meeting space

On the ground floor, desks are available for use in a vast open area in the center of the building. Additional furniture will be installed in the future, but delivery has been delayed by supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic, Alexander said.

Space is available for rental, she said, noting that everyone has different needs. A professional who uses space on Tuesday may not need it the rest of the week, she said.

On the outskirts of the first floor are located offices designed for businesses with more than one worker, along with a custom kitchen complete with café-style seating.

A former vault near the front of the building is being used for storage, a homage to the building's roots.

"It's just very grand. It's very beautiful and it's a privilege to have a business within this space," Alexander said.

She declined to say how much the renovations cost but said she considers the expense an investment in Glens Falls, which she described as a close-knit community on the rise.

"I've grown up here, so I certainly have hometown roots," she said. "I want to be part of making a positive impact in this community."

WorkSmart will be hosting an open house on Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Registration is encouraged. For more information, visit: https://www.worksmartgf.com/openhouse.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.