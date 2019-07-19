WILMINGTON — Longtime Wilmington Supervisor Randy Preston is remembered as someone who fought for his town, Essex County and fire and emergency medical services.
Preston, 60, died Thursday of an aggressive brain tumor, glioblastoma, after a two-year struggle with the neurofibroma.
Preston was first elected Wilmington town supervisor as an independent in 2008.
He served two terms as chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors, stepping down last year when Willsboro Town Supervisor Shaun Gillilland became chairman.
Preston joined the Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department in April 1977 and was fire chief for 14 years.
‘True leader’
Gillilland said Preston was almost larger than life.
“I’ve lost a very good friend, a tremendous colleague,” he said. “He was really a natural, true leader.
“I’ve never met a guy who was so dedicated to his town and the county, and to the people, which was first and foremost on his mind. He lived and breathed public service.
“He built Wilmington (into a better place). That’s his legacy. It was an honor to be his friend.”
Respected
“He was always a supporter of the fire service,” Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said. “He was well respected. If you had him on your side you were doing OK.”
He said it’s been hard for Preston’s family as his condition worsened.
“He gave it a good fight. He battled this for two years. Yet he still had a smile, and he did his job as supervisor.”
Huge heart
Moriah Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava worked with Preston on the Essex County Board of Supervisors.
“Randy was not only a supervisor but also a friend,” Scozzafava said. “He had a heart of a giant, and he loved his community and our county. He will be missed by many, but I am a better man for having known him. ”
Former Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matthew Watts said Preston inspired many people with his resolve and determination.
“Randy was a very strong and stubborn man, but one with a huge heart,” Watts said.
“He was very dedicated to his family, friends, fire department, town and county, a role model for people to follow. I was glad to know him and call him a friend.”
Lewis Town Supervisor James Monty said his prayers are with Preston and his family.
“Watching him the last two years coming to work, battling cancer yet never giving in or giving up was an inspiration,” Monty said.
“When I was first elected supervisor, Randy and I may have disagreed a few times, and as the years progressed, we began to realize we were more the same than different, just traveling different roads for the same objective.
“Randy was a mentor and a friend. I am a better supervisor, and most importantly, a better man for knowing him.”
Accolades
State Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, said the North Country lost an incredible advocate and a great man.
“Knowing and working with Randy Preston truly has been my privilege,” Little said in a statement. “I enjoyed each and every time we’d catch up and talk about ways we could work together to make life better for our constituents.
“He was a true champion who never stopped fighting. Randy loved Wilmington, he loved the Adirondacks, and he loved public service. We couldn’t have asked for more. And, most importantly, he loved his family. We will all miss him dearly.”
Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said he lost a friend when Preston died.
“We’re heartbroken for Michelle and their children,” he said. “It’s a big loss for Essex County and Wilmington.”
He said Preston was genuine in whatever he did.
When Essex County had a crisis of ambulance service, Stec said, Preston got help for the county.
“They recently got $6 million to get the (countywide) system started. The pieces are in place to take ambulance service to where it needs to be. It may take a couple years.
“It started when Randy was chairman. He put a ton of energy into getting it done.”
Ballot spot
Preston filed to be on the November general election ballot for re-election as an independent, Essex County Democratic Election Commissioner Sue Montgomery Cory said.
So the members of his designated committee to fill vacancies, Darin Forbes, Michelle Preston and Robert Hockert, will make the decision about who will take his place on the ballot.
