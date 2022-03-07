Former Crandall library intern, raised in Ukraine, helping from afar

The first few days after Russia invaded Ukraine, Iryna Voloshyna was in a state of shock.

Born and raised in Ukraine, Voloshyna often can’t find the words to describe the vicious attack on her homeland.

“Honestly, I’ve run out of words to describe all the atrocities, all these crimes against humanity that we see every day on the news, on social media,” she said. “This is just unheard of. I don’t know how to describe it even.”

The 34-year-old lived in Ukraine her whole life until five years ago when she studied at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on a Fulbright Scholarship. After graduating with her master’s degree from UNC in 2019, she spent a summer as an intern at the Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library in Glens Falls.

She is currently a second-year Ph.D. student and associate instructor at Indiana University.

Voloshyna’s parents, sister, sister’s husband and their two children still live in her home city of Khmelnytskyi, in the western/central portion of Ukraine.

The city is not actively being bombed, but there is a small military airport about an hour away that has been bombed a number of times.

The threat of a Russian attack has been in the air for almost a year, since Russia started deploying troops near the Ukrainian border in April 2021.

“Nobody would just imagine that Putin would dare just attack so blatantly a country in the center of Europe in 2022,” she said. “This is just unheard of. It’s just so heartbreaking.”

Voloshyna’s father works as an electrician at the regional hospital. Patients have been evacuated to a shelter and her father is tasked with making sure the shelter is equipped with electricity and generators.

“There are a few babies born already in the shelters,” she said.

Her sister has been on duty at the center for refugees, which is housed in a public school building. There are thousands of refugees in her city.

“It is impossible to find an apartment anywhere,” she said. “When people arrive sometimes they share an apartment with strangers because they need to be somewhere.”

When Ukrainians faced a Russian threat in 2014, the country united in its patriotism, she recalled.

“It was just an amazing moment of unity when people just united to help each other, to volunteer hours and hours of their time and money and resources and just everything,” Voloshyna said. “So now it’s the same — it’s much more worse of course — but it’s the same agenda that everybody that can do anything will do it.”

She applauded the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a leader she neither supported nor voted for.

“However,” she said, “in the situation we have now during the war, he is showing himself as a very brave, very courageous, very loyal and very smart and wise leader.”

She said the Russian soldiers invading are either misinformed or lied to about their mission. Russian troops were told through a propaganda campaign that they were there to free the Ukrainians from Nazi rule.

“They see that people are not happy to see them there, they’re not meeting them with flowers and smiles on,” she said. “They’re just very confused, and many of them surrender.”

She said the Russian troops are not stopping, but are losing the fight. Ukrainians have a huge sense of patriotism and love for their motherland.

“Ukrainian army, they fight like lions,” she said. “We are protecting our land. We are not occupying anyone. We are fighting for the truth, for our freedom.”

Voloshyna has been trying to help online by collecting information for refugees who are trying to leave Ukraine, mostly women and children. Her cousin’s wife and two young children left for Poland. But her cousin can’t leave because he is between the ages of 18 and 60.

She’s been translating news articles from Ukrainian to English for people and giving interviews to various local media organizations. Indiana University organized three protests and one vigil and sponsored a lecture series about Ukraine. There were also workshops for K-12 educators about how to talk about Ukraine in the classrooms.

“If people in Glens Falls believe that this war should not be happening, they should write to their representatives, they should support Ukrainians and their protests,” she said. “Donations are very important.”

Voloshyna also asked everyone to pray.

“Soldiers on the front line, they say they feel the support of God,” she said. “It’s very important to ask God for justice and peace.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

