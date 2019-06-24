QUEENSBURY — A former paralegal for Warren County who was fired for alleged misconduct has filed a lawsuit against the county and her former boss, seeking her job back as well as back pay and potential damages.
Ilana "Laney" Morgan was fired from her job in the county attorney's office in March, four months after being suspended amid accusations that she wrongly used confidential information for personal purposes. A hearing officer found her guilty of eight of nine disciplinary charges.
She was accused of using her position to improperly obtain information about a property that was being foreclosed upon, improperly getting documents from the state, obtaining legal advice for a possible property purchase with her boyfriend and then not disclosing to county officials her purchase of a tax-delinquent property as it headed to possible foreclosure.
County leaders alleged she had used her position to obtain a state environmental report on the former Able Energy property at 10 Industrial Park Road in Warrensburg, then asked for legal advice from a member of the county attorney’s office as she and her boyfriend, Warrensburg Town Board member Bryan Rounds, considered whether to buy the property.
She not only used county time and employees for the research, but failed to disclose her actions as required under county ethics laws, according to the disciplinary charges.
Morgan also was accused of misconduct through an error during the foreclosure process that resulted in the county having to settle an unrelated lawsuit.
County leaders referred the allegations to State Police, but after a review, the agency declined to file charges.
Morgan's lawyer, Kevin Luibrand, filed a lawsuit in state Supreme Court in Warren County on Thursday, writing that Morgan's actions were "completely open" and she acted as she had been taught, and as she had when handling other property foreclosure research where environmental contamination was a possible issue.
There was no evidence that either Morgan or her boyfriend had any interest in the Able Energy property, Luibrand wrote.
The lawsuit alleges:
* That Mary Kissane, the county attorney, should not have been involved in the final decision on Morgan's employment because of her involvement in preparing the disciplinary charges.
* That there were insufficient factual findings to fire Morgan.
* The findings of guilt that led to the termination were "arbitrary and capricious."
* That Kissane "relied on mere suspicions" instead of evidence, and Morgan had no prior history of disciplinary problems with the county.
"(Kissane) completely disregarded the evidence refuting the suspicions," Luibrand wrote. "Although no factual findings were made, respondent Kissane clearly did not consider the entirety of the evidence, because it is illogical to recommend guilt where the record thoroughly demonstrates that petitioner (Morgan) and Mr. Rounds had no interest in the Able property and that petitioner properly obtained a DEC report and investigated the possible contamination of the Able property before the county would have taken ownership of it via foreclosure as part of Petitioner's tax foreclosure responsibilities."
Rounds has also said he had no interest in the Able property, and that he did nothing wrong.
Kissane had no comment Monday, but county Administrator Ryan Moore defended the county's actions.
"This former employee was afforded due process through a hearing conducted in accordance with the New York State Civil Service Law," he wrote. "The hearing officer recommended termination and the county accepted those recommendations. The termination was warranted and this individual will not be rehired. Wrongdoing by employees in the county attorney’s office is not tolerated."
No court dates had been set as of Monday.
