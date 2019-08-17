If you go

WHAT: Book talk and signing with Thomas Mace-Archer-Mills

WHEN: 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28

WHERE: Lakeside Lodge and Grill, 4934 Lake Shore Drive, Bolton Landing

COST: The talk is free, but the public is welcome to purchase a copy of Their Magesties Mixers: When They Reign, They Pour or cocktails after

MORE INFO: Copies of Their Magesties Mixers: When They Reign are available at Barnes & Noble and Amazon. Some copies will be for sale at the book talk and signing.

To learn more about the book, go to filamentpublishing.com/shop/biolography/their-majesties-mixers/.

To learn more about The Adventures of Little Queen Lilibet, go to littlequeenlilibet.com.