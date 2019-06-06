A woman who worked at KeyBank branches in Warren and Saratoga counties has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for stealing $483,784 from the bank while employed as a teller, court records show.
Caitlin Kenney, 33, of Clifton Park, pleaded guilty in January to a federal felony of theft by a bank employee for allegedly stealing cash between September 2013 and February 2017 while working at the bank’s branches in Queensbury and Malta, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Albany.
Court records show she removed cash and falsified records to conceal the thefts while working as “head teller” at the bank branches. She worked in the Queensbury branch on Quaker Road until October 2016, stealing $408,784 during that time period. She was transferred to the Malta branch, where she stole an additional $75,000 before the bank discovered the theft there through an audit.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said Kenney spent the stolen money on clothes, cocaine and vacations, among other things.
To effect her nearly half-a-million dollar theft, the defendant logged in to KeyBank’s electronic accounting system, transferred cash from KeyBank’s vaults to unused cash boxes; and walked out of the bank with the cash," Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyrus Rieck wrote. "She logged-in, transferred cash, and stole it not once or twice, but nearly 50 times between September 2013 and February 2017 and at two different KeyBank branches. The defendant’s position as head teller, and KeyBank’s trust in her, enabled the defendant to steal KeyBank’s money, without detection, for over 4 years. Over those 4 years, the defendant spent the money—every last penny of it—on, among other things, clothes, cocaine, and vacations."
Court records show that her personal accounts had numerous "red flags" on her accounts for "suspicious" cash deposits as far back as 2015 that KeyBank did not investigate. Her lawyer, Fred Rench, wrote in court records that she had a history of mental health issues, and he requested a six-month jail sentence.
Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy also sentenced Kenney to 2 years of supervised release when she is released. She is required to pay $483,784.83 in restitution to Key Bank.
