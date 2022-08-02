Former Allen Mill and powerhouse in Hudson Falls to be demolished

HUDSON FALLS — The EPA announced Tuesday that it will oversee the demolition of the old Allen Mill and powerhouse buildings in Hudson Falls in order to prevent the release of PCBs or other potentially harmful chemicals into the Hudson River.

The powerhouse deconstruction work is scheduled for this month.

The work will start at the powerhouse and continue with the Allen Mill. If the powerhouse work cannot be completed before the winter months, it will begin again in the spring.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reached an agreement with General Electric Co. and facility owners Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. to monitor the demolition of the deteriorated buildings, which need to be carefully dismantled in accordance with conditions in a document signed by both companies, according to a news release from the EPA.

In the agreement, conditions listed include avoiding releasing PCBs or other substances into the river, as the nearby GE facility once did. PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, are a suspected carcinogen compound once used in oil for electric transformers.

In costs covered by GE and Niagara Mohawk, the EPA will monitor the air, surface water and groundwater while the deconstruction takes place.

EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia said the plan will protect the river as well as surrounding areas.

“This agreement minimizes any release of hazardous materials such as PCBs into the river as these buildings are taken apart carefully and safely,” said Garcia. “It is also important to guard against introducing contamination from areas next to and underneath the buildings into the river as the buildings come down.”

GE released a statement on Tuesday regarding its involvement and responsibilities during the process, noting that the agreement was a collaborate effort with Niagara Mohawk, the EPA and state Department of Environmental Conservation.

"GE will conduct environmental monitoring during NMPC’s work. The data GE collects will be provided to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency," the company's news release stated.

The release said the company is in support of the deconstruction of the former powerhouse built more than 100 years ago on the banks of the Hudson River.

The Allen Mill is a former textile mill that was constructed in the mid-1800s and borders the former GE facility in Hudson Falls.

The powerhouse, which is immediately downstream from the Allen Mill, was constructed in 1907 and supplied hydroelectric power to the mill through a system of raceways and tunnels that were excavated into the bedrock.

Until 1977, for 30 years, PCBs were discharged into the Hudson River from GE’s two capacitor manufacturing plants located in the villages of Fort Edward and Hudson Falls.

PCB releases from the plants caused significant surface and underground contamination. The former GE Fort Edward and Hudson Falls plant sites are currently being addressed under New York State’s Superfund program.

Under New York State DEC supervision, a tunnel drain collection system was installed at the Hudson Falls site in 2007-2009 to stop the migration of site PCBs into the river.

GE also performed dredging in the upper Hudson River to remove PCB-contaminated sediment, under EPA supervision, between 2009 and 2015.

In addition, the DEC directed GE to undertake an extensive soil cleanup program at the Hudson Falls site, which removed contaminated soil down to the bedrock. However, PCB contamination remains in the bedrock and is being controlled by the tunnel drain collection system and the groundwater extraction and treatment system operating at the GE Hudson Falls facility.

DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos, in the news release, said the agency continues to monitor the facility's work.

“New York's DEC continues to oversee the Hudson Falls site cleanup to ensure the final remedy is protective of public health and the environment. In partnership and coordination with EPA, the demolition project is advancing safely to prevent PCBs from migrating into the river,” Seggos stated.