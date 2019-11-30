JACKSON — On a well-below-freezing Wednesday afternoon, 97-year-old Dick McGuire breezes through his 12 historic barns wearing just a lightweight jacket, hat and no gloves.
Obviously unfazed by the Adirondack chill, McGuire reaches over to a beautifully hand-crafted wooden box on rockers, one of many vintage butter churners in the first barn of the museum he has been personally filling since 1980.
“In 1800s and early 1900s, people kept a cow for their own milk, probably enough for the next door neighbor,” McGuire said. “And it wasn’t until the early 1900s that dairy farms began peddling their milk in villages. Most of the milk they didn’t drink on the farm was turned into cheese or butter because you could save it.”
And with a slight flick of his hand, he starts the churner rocking back and forth, its familiar rhythm tap-tapping on the barn’s wooden floor.
“It only takes 10 minutes,” he said about how long before cream transforms into butter. “You can put cream into a quart bottle and shake it for 10 minutes and get butter.”
So begins an intriguing venture into the past, as this former New York Commissioner of Agriculture and seasoned dairy farmer shares centuries-old tales of his own family and others who lived, worked and farmed in Washington County.
“I was born here,” McGuire said, pointing to his Jackson farmhouse. “My father was born here. I’m 97 years old.”
Captivating most visitors to his Scotch Hill Road Penope Farm Museum, McGuire’s mischievous spark and contagious upturned half-mouth smile make him seem much younger than his years.
And while he does not actively solicit museum visitors, McGuire said thousands have taken the extensive tour, with about two hundred visitors each year.
In a practiced precision, he easily paints in the details of farming families’ past, present and future through a magnificent collection of farming and household history that rivals those of nationally recognized museums.
Stopping at the unique, the offbeat, the first of, McGuire shares the fascinating history of the tools, implements and living ephemera he has collected over the years.
There are more farming and household hand tools than most could ever absorb in one visit. There are many firsts: The first tractors; the first electric washing machines, like the 1913 “Easy Washer;” and the first one-man powered chainsaws.
“When the Second World War came, it was at the same time that tractors and electricity arrived on rural farms,” McGuire explained. “Suddenly for the war effort, they started gathering up all the old machinery that was horse machinery for munitions factories.
“Then they decided they better start saving some of it, or nobody would know what it was like or the history of anything,” he continued. “Whether in a factory or on a farm, the tools you find tell you how people lived.”
McGuire said the original farm was 450 acres. But several years ago, he stopped dairy farming and sold portions of it, including 150 acres to the late beloved children’s author Maurice Sendak, who penned “Where the Wild Things Are.”
Things were different when farm work was all done by hand, he said, explaining that it was physically impossible to milk more than seven or eight cows. And then farmers raised enough corn and hay for the same number of cows.
You have free articles remaining.
“It balanced itself,” he said. “It wouldn’t do any good to raise 100 tons of corn if you didn’t have enough cows to feed it to.”
McGuire marvels at the numbers of cows dairy farmers can milk today.
“They now have the milking powers and the equipment to milk 2,700,” he said, adding that on today’s farms they are able to produce so much more. “Back when I first started farming, we’d raise 10-ton of corn silage per acre now they raise 35 tons per acre.”
And in his opinion, that’s part of the problem for today’s dairy farmers.
“Today, the farmer’s own success is the problem,” he said, referring to consumption. “You just don’t beat the laws of supply and demand. Production per cow gone from 10,000 pounds per cow to 30,000 per cow. Their capability moved faster than the consumer and add in, eating interests like plant-based drinks like almond milk.”
Nonetheless, McGuire said that the opposite issue led to the end of his dairy farming business; he couldn’t meet the demand.
Prior to the 1950s, there were a lot of little dairies and every village and town had two or three milk dealers, he said.
“In every village, they handled 1,000-to-2,000 quarts a day, with three quarters of that delivered to houses and some delivered to stores. As stores got bigger and chains like Price Chopper were looking for a company that was producing thousands and thousands of quarts of milk a day,” MdGuire said, adding that they wanted to buy under contract for all their stores.
“They said, ‘well Dick, we’ll buy milk from you, but you have to be able to deliver 2,000 quarts a day,’” he continued. “Well that was more than I was making, and I all these other little customers. So I said I just can’t.”
Eventually, McGuire, like other dairy farmers at the time, lost those store sales, almost cutting what he was delivering in half. And much like many dairy farms today, he eventually stopped dairy farming.
“By 1961, home delivery almost came to an end, everybody bought at the grocery store, all wanted it in paper. No more glass bottles and no home delivery,” he said. “Grocery stores wanted a big dairy that could produce 10,000 quarts versus 1,000 and suddenly you couldn’t sell it. “
McGuire went on to lead the state’s agricultural initiatives as the New York Commissioner of Agriculture from 1988 to 1995. Additionally, he has served on numerous agricultural boards and has been awarded a long list of distinctions for his service.
Throughout it all, for the past 40 years, he has been adding to the Penope Farm Museum collection.
“I have enjoyed collecting, displaying and preserving these old tools and antiques,” he said. “They whisper to us many stories of sweat and toil, successes and failures, all of them milestones on the roadway of progress.”
Despite his vast career and connections to national leaders and presidents, McGuire is happy to be living in Washington County.
“I’ve been to every state. I’ve been to Russia and Japan and all of Europe. Everybody likes where they live,” he said. “I think its god’s gift to man. But I still maintain, in Washington County we don’t have floods, hurricanes, we don’t have fires ... it’s the safest place I know of to live.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.