Formal declarations of State of Emergency made by counties

Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties all declared states of emergencies on Monday over growing concerns of the coronavirus.

The Washington County Board of Supervisors on Monday declared a county State of Emergency, which will remain in effect for the next 30 days, or until rescinded.

The State of Emergency allows the county to continue facilitating the ongoing response to COVID-19 and to provide the county and local organizations with "the flexibility needed to respond to this imminent threat to public health, safety and quality of life." Washington County has established an informational site at washingtoncountyny.gov/coronavirus.

In Saratoga County, Board of Supervisors Chairman Preston Allen signed an executive order Monday declaring a State of Emergency in the county.

Saratoga County will now have the authority to adjust staffing as necessary to enhance current efforts to contain and mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

This declaration also gives the county expanded authority, including the ability to request additional state and federal funding and temporarily lift municipal procurement policies for goods and services.