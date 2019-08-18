LAKE LUZERNE — For many weeks in the summer, the town of Lake Luzerne is filled with a steady clinking of hammers on hot iron as blacksmithing students hone their craft at the Adirondack Folk School.
Blacksmithing is just one part of the school, which nearly closed its doors in 2016 but remained open thanks to a nationwide campaign of donors who flooded the school with funds in the eleventh hour.
The push to stay open renewed interest in the school invigorated the staff as well to not only continue, but expand, according to Executive Director of the folk school Scott Hayden.
Hayden said enrollment is up 70% from its 2015-16 levels and the school now offers more than 250 courses from more than 70 instructors throughout the year. Courses range from blacksmithing to basket weaving to building an entire canoe by hand.
The school draws students from all over the country looking for a rustic experience or to learn from renowned instructors, according to Hayden. He said this year the school has had students come from as far as Texas and Ohio.
Hayden said the purpose of the school is to preserve and pass on the arts and heritage of the Adirondacks, but the draw of the school helps with one of their other primary focuses: to give back to the local economy.
“The second purpose of the school is to be an economic driver for the Lake Luzerne community, to bring in outside business to patronize the local lodging and restaurants,” Hayden said. “A lot of the other schools like ours are a full-campus experience where you would be in dorms and cafeteria-style meals.”
Week-long courses mean students who come from several hours a day must find a place to stay or camp and spend money in town for food and anything else they may need for the week.
Last week, an intermediate blacksmithing class brought students from Corning, NY and Ipswich, MA, in addition to a local student, and over the weekend several more instructors came to Lake Luzerne for an instructor rendezvous.
The meeting is to plan next year’s courses and begin discussions around the biennial Artist-Blacksmith's Association of North America conference slotted for next summer in Greenwich, expected to draw somewhere between 1,500 and 2,000 blacksmiths from across the country.
Community impact
Several Lake Luzerne businesses said the school’s effect has been positive for everyone.
UpRiver Café owner Andy Vanbourgondien said the school has helped bring in customers when classes are in session. He said he also appreciates the mix of people from outside of the community who bring something new to the restaurant.
“The school helps out,” Vanbourgondien said. “It’s nice to have people from all over and from all walks of life come and have lunch here.”
Sarah Ramirez, a seasonal manager at the Elms Waterfront Cottages, said the school has increased lodging business as well and the support goes both ways. She said she wasn’t 100% sure of the exact impact the school has had, but overall it has been positive for the Lake Luzerne community.
“We’ve seen some activity because of the folk school,” Ramirez said. “We’re big supporters of the school and encourage people to see what they’re offering as well.”
Returning students
Leon Golder, who works in a living history museum in Corning, NY, said it was his fourth trip to the folk school and the instructor base has improved substantially since he began coming.
Golder said the school’s top-notch forge and instructors were what drew him to the school for the course and he said he will keep him coming back as long as the quality stays high.
“The names of the instructors coming here today are nationally known and that’s very impressive,” Golder said. “I encourage fellow blacksmiths to come here as well.”
Hayden said he thinks Golder’s experience is common for students who come expecting a great experience but are still surprised at the quality and end up coming back for more.
He said he wants to continue the quality education, but also establish the school as an integral part of the region’s economy.
“We’re not just an arts or culture organization,” Hayden said. “I want to be a tourism destination, but my driver is to be a thread in the fabric of the tourism industry in the Lake George region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.